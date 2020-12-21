New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Threat Intelligence Market by Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05040090/?utm_source=GNW

Major factors driving the growth of the security analytics segment are the increasing demand to discover patterns in cybersecurity attacks across network infrastructure and growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance across verticals.Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing.



The security analytics segment is expected to witness huge growth opportunities in the next five years, as it helps organizations in the prior detection of cybersecurity instances.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects.The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.



The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs.The growing cyber attacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations.



These cyber attacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in APAC have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, D-level – 28%, and Others – 34%

• By Region: North America – 65%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 12%, RoW – 3%



Key and innovative vendors in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (US), DXC Technology (US), Mimecast (London), Infosys (India), Verizon (US), Secureworks (US), Proofpoint (US), CrowdStrike (US), Anomali (US), Webroot (US), Infoblox (US), NSFocus (US), LogPoint (Denmark), Bitdefender (Romania), Imperva (US), Recorded Future (US), Sumo Logic (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the threat intelligence market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by application, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the revenue numbers’ closest approximations for the overall threat intelligence market and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



