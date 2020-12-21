Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Technology, End-User, Disease Indication and Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Respiratory inhaler devices are medical devices that assist a patient with respiratory issues like asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorder. Factors such as increasing air pollution, industrialization, high smoking habits amongst the general population, have led to several respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) across the world. Respiratory disorders have always been a huge challenge for drug manufacturers and medical practitioners. Millions of people suffer from lung cancer in the U.S. As per the WHO data, more than 350 million people in the world are affected by asthma and more than 270 million people are affected by COPD by 2020. Consistent efforts have been made to control and prevent these disorders that affect the majority of the patients.
In 2020, global revenue generated by respiratory inhaler devices stood at USD 33 Bn and is expected to reach USD 40 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The growth of the market is attributed to higher demand in the near future due to the increasing number of patients with respiratory diseases. The immune systems of children and older adults are comparatively more prone to chronic respiratory diseases. Developing countries can expect more rise in respiratory diseases due to poverty further worsening the risk factors such as indoor air pollution and tobacco consumption. They add up to the increasing environmental pollution leading to a rise in the number of respiratory diseases.
The market growth is hindered due to technical issues in the inhaler design, lack of effective drugs for a few typical respiratory disorders, high cost associated with the product, side effects, and complications.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Segments Covered
Dry powder inhalers are expected to hold above 50% of revenue share in the respiratory inhaler devices market, owing to its constant technological evolvement, better performance, and are thus most preferred for drug delivery in asthma and COPD treatment.
Digitally operated inhalers dominate the market in terms of technology as the advancements in digital technologies have made them a preferred choice over the manually operated inhaler.
Hospitals & Clinics hold a larger share in the user type segment owing to the increasing awareness regarding the facilities provided in the hospitals in developing nations as well as tremendous growth in the number of hospitals so far. Also, hospitals are the first contact point when encountered with serious health issues related to respiratory disease.
Asthma holds a significant share of market value followed by COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in the respiratory inhaler devices market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of respiratory inhaler devices for asthma and COPD treatment.
North America is expected to dominate the global respiratory inhaler devices market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific such as India and China, are expected to remain targeted geographies and provide numerous opportunities for regional and key players operating in the respiratory inhaler devices market.
The Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, End-user, and Disease indication.
Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Product
Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Technology
Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By End User
Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Disease Indication
Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Geography
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Baxter International, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Philips Healthcare, Propeller Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON Healthcare, Smith Medicals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Adherium limited, PARI Medical Holding, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG and 3M Health Care.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Why buy this report?
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Dry powder inhaler (DPI)
6.2 Metered dose inhaler (MDI)
6.3 Nebuliser
7. Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Technology,
7.1 Manually Operated Inhaler
7.2 Digitally Operated Inhaler
8. Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By End User,
8.1 Hospitals & Clinics
8.2 Respiratory Care Centers
9. Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Disease Indication
9.1 Asthma
9.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
9.3 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
9.4 Others Respiratory Disease
10. Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Baxter International
12.2 Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
12.3 Philips Healthcare
12.4 Propeller Health
12.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
12.6 Chiesi Pharmaceuticals
12.7 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
12.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.9 OMRON Healthcare
12.10 Smith Medicals
12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
12.12 Adherium limited
12.13 PARI Medical Holding
12.14 AstraZeneca
12.15 Novartis AG
12.16 3M Health Care
12.17 Aldo-Union S.A.
12.18 Laboratorio Pablo Cassara S.r.l.
12.19 Lupin Limited
12.20 Merck & Company, Inc.
12.21 Cipla Ltd
13. Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwgx17
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: