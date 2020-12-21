New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Video Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Delivery Technique, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05018007/?utm_source=GNW

However, network connectivity and infrastructure issues and data security concerns can hinder the growth of the market.

• By component, services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



With the increasing adoption of enterprise video solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users.Enterprise video services include professional services and managed services.



Professional service providers offer technical support to end users of enterprise video solutions. Adopting enterprise video services helps organizations focus on their core competencies rather than managing their enterprise video solutions.

• By deployment mode, cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cloud or hosted enterprise video solutions are provided as SaaS by service providers.These solutions convert fixed costs of services to variable costs as customers pay according to the services used by them.



The advantage of cloud deployment of these solutions is the reduced physical infrastructure requirement, which results in low maintenance costs for organizations.Moreover, cloud deployment also enables 24x7 accessibility from anywhere.



Cloud-based enterprise video solutions are an excellent option for one-time events and occasional content services.With advancements in cloud-based technologies, the use of enterprise video solutions as SaaS is emerging as one of the best practices for companies looking to deploy cost-effective functionalities.



Cloud-based enterprise video solutions also offer real-time visibility of data to employees, thereby enabling organizations to communicate with different departments before, during, and after each meeting.



BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Enterprise video solutions enable BFSI enterprises to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers.These solutions empower organizations to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional onsite staff.



The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises ensures improved accountability, enhanced risk management, excellent operational management, and improved end-to-end security governance. Growing demand among marketers for video-based marketing and sales of banking services and enhanced branch communications is driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the BFSI vertical.



APAC enterprise video market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The APAC enterprise video market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for cloud-based enterprise video solutions. Growing economies of countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore provide huge opportunities for the adoption of enterprise video solutions and services across different industry verticals.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the enterprise video market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By designation: C-level Executives– 38%, D-level – 35%, and Others* – 27%

• By region: North America–40%, Europe–15%, APAC – 35%, RoW** – 10%



Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies have revenues ranging from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and tier 3 companies have revenues ranging from USD 100 million to USD 500 million.

*Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**Rest of World (RoW) includes MEA and Latin America



Source: Industry Experts

The following major enterprise video vendors are profiled in the report:

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Cisco (US)

• Adobe (US)

• Avaya (US)

• AWS (US)

• Poly (US)

• LogMeIn (US)

• RingCentral (US)

• Zoom Video Communications (US)

• Google (US)

• Enghouse Systems (Canada)

• Brightcove (US)

• Dalet Digital Media Systems (France)

• Qumu (US)

• Sonic Foundry (US)

• ON24 (US)

• Lifesize (US)

• Kaltura (US)

• BlueJeans Network (US)

• Haivision (Canada)

• Kollective (US)

• INXPO (US)

• Vidizmo (US)

• Panopto (US)

• VBrick (US)

• MediaPlatform (US)



Research Coverage

The market study covers the enterprise video market across segments.The report aims at estimating the enterprise video market size and future growth potential across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, delivery technique, application, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

• It comprehensively segments the enterprise video market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05018007/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001