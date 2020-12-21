Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global women’s health market size is projected to reach USD 41.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to reemphasize the importance of woman health and boost the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report. The infection caused by the coronavirus, which has affected more men than women across the globe, has brought the issue of health of women in the spotlight. A UN policy brief released in April 2020 stated that women hold less secure jobs and earn lower wages, which makes them highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of this pandemic. More importantly, as the pandemic intensifies, women’s health will inevitably suffer.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Health & Her, specialists in female wellness based in Cardiff, introduced an app to help women navigate their menopausal journey, which includes exercise suggestions, period tracking, and symptom assessment. The company also launched a novel supplement range called ‘Health & Her Perimenopause and Menopause Food Supplements’.

Health & Her, specialists in female wellness based in Cardiff, introduced an app to help women navigate their menopausal journey, which includes exercise suggestions, period tracking, and symptom assessment. The company also launched a novel supplement range called ‘Health & Her Perimenopause and Menopause Food Supplements’. September 2020: Evofem Biosciences announced the commercial release of Phexxi, its non-hormonal prescription vaginal gel, in the US. The product is designed to prevent pregnancy in reproductive-age women and can be used as an on-demand contraceptive.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/women-s-health-market-101847





Increasing Prevalence of Women-centric Diseases to Aid Growth

A leading factor aiding the women’s health market growth is the rising incidence of women-specific diseases and disorders around the globe. For example, the 2018 GLOBOCAN report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) revealed that female breast cancer diagnoses stood at 2.1 million in 2018, accounting for approximately 11.6% of the total global cancer burden.

Further, female breast cancer was the fifth leading cause of death, contributing to 6.6% of the total global deaths in 2018. Another prime example is osteoporosis in women, a disease that generally afflicts menopausal women, causing reduction in bone density. The National Osteoporosis Foundation, for example, estimates that 20% of Caucasian women aged 50 and above have osteoporosis.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/women-s-health-market-101847





As a result of their complex internal body dynamics, management of women’s health, especially post-pregnancy and post-menopause, when hormone imbalances are known to occur, requires high level of efficiency and accuracy. Products designed to facilitate effective management of women-centric diseases will, thus, play a crucial in augmenting this market in the forthcoming years.

Robust Spending on Women’s Healthcare to Stoke Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator for this market during the forecast period, having registered a market size of USD 18.00 billion in 2019. The primary reason for the region’s dominance in the market share is the large amount of funds allocated to enhance women’s healthcare across the US and Canada. This is a result of the spreading awareness about health issues and the growing prevalence of women-specific diseases in the region.

Improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in Eastern European countries, is anticipated to bolster Europe’s position as the second-largest region in this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of the rising awareness about the importance women health.





Quick Buy - women-s-health-market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101847





Launch of Digital Health Solutions for Women to Fuel Innovation

Some of the leading players in this market that specialize in female wellness and health are coming out with path-breaking digital solutions to address the unique health issues faced by women. These solutions are aimed at enabling women to take care of their independently without affecting their daily routines.





List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Agile Therapeutics (New Jersey, USA)

LUPIN (Mumbai, India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Amgen Inc. (California, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, UK)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/women-s-health-market-101847





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Women Related Disorders, By Key Countries/Region New Product Launches Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Key Industry Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Women's Health Market

Global Women's Health Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Contraceptives Osteoporosis Menopause Infertility Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/women-s-health-market-101847





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Vitiligo Treatment Market Share and Global Trend By Treatment (Topical Treatment, Light Therapy, Surgical Procedures, Others), By Disease Type (Nonsegmental Vitiligo, Segmental Vitiligo), By End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Others), By Treatment Type (Communication & Behavioral Therapies, Drug Therapies) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



