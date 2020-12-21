CEO Emil Malak authored an op-ed published on ceocfomagazine.com regarding the departure of Directors Dr. Colin Ticker and Professor Edwin Candy



BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on December 17, 2020 the Company filed a petition with Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) requesting an en banc rehearing of VoIP-Pal’s cases against Apple and Amazon, Case Nos. 20-1241, 20-1244.

The Company also reports that on December 18, 2020, VoIP-Pal filed a Form 8-K announcing the departure of Dr. Colin Tucker as Chairman of the Board and Professor Edwin Candy as a Director. Dr. Tucker and Professor Candy submitted their resignations following the recent legal decision in the cases in the Northern District of California. The former directors have relinquished deferred compensation to be paid in stock equal to approximately 40 million shares and canceled deferred cash compensation of over $100,000 recorded on the Company accounts.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, “I am personally saddened by the recent departure of these two giants of the telecommunications industry. Dr. Tucker and Professor Candy were pioneers in wireless telephony in Europe and have been working with me for more than 15 years. All of us owe them a debt of gratitude for their substantial contributions to VoIP-Pal.”

“They both played a major role in the development of our technology. Now that our patent portfolio has expanded to its current size their duties have been completed. I wish to extend my appreciation to each of them. They are dear friends of mine and I wish them and their families the very best.”

An op-ed article authored by Emil Malak regarding the departure of Dr. Tucker and Professor Candy can be viewed on ceocfomagazine.com.

Mr. Malak also said, “I want to assure our shareholders that we will never cease in our fight to monetize our intellectual property. We appreciate all of our valued shareholders and wish them all a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year. Patience is a virtue”.

