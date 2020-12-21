New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product, Cell Type, Cell Source, Technique, Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04315097/?utm_source=GNW

With the rising focus on the development of personalized medicine, the number of personalized medications available in the market has steadily increased over the last decade, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



The consumablesaccounted for the highest growth rate in thecell isolationmarket, by productduring the forecast period

Based on product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments.The consumables segment accounted for the largest share in the cell isolation market in the forecasted period.



The increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products as well as the repetitive use of consumables as compared to instruments are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Human cells segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on cell type, the cell isolation market is segmented into human cells and animal cells.The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global cell isolation market in the forecasted period.



The increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the high and growing incidence of diseases such as cancer are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.



Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companiessegment accounted for the highest CAGR

The cell isolation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users based on end users.In 2019, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share.



The widespread adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regioncell isolation market

The global cell isolation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the cell isolation market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%,and Tier 3 -35%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America -35%, Europe - 24%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Rest of the world– 16%



Lits of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US)

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Terumo BCT (Japan), GE Healthcare (US)

• Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

• Corning Inc. (US)

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• Miltenyl Biotech (Germany)

• pluriSelect Life Science (Germany)

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

• Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US)

• Bio- Techne (US), Bio Legend (US)

• Invent Biotechnologies (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global cell isolation market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, celltype, cell source, technique, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell isolation market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04315097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001