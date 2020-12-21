New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999353/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the growing demand for high-protein products has expanded the application of protein hydrolysates. Positive application outlook in infant, sports, and clinical nutrition has been driving the protein hydrolysate ingredient demand.

- The growth is robust in the prepared baby food industry, which is augmented by the increasing demand from working mothers. Protein hydrolysate has relatively-low antigenic properties. As these hydrolysates can enhance the digestibility and reduce protein allergy, especially in infants. Furthermore, hydrolyzed whey-based infant formulas have been clinically proven to prevent atopic dermatitis in infants.



Key Market Trends

Growing Influence Of Healthy Lifestyle Trends And Rising Non-traditional Users



The consumers in the market studied have been changing the way they eat due to various factors, like personal fitness, obesity, and others. As stated by OCED the obesity levels are expected to be particularly high in the United States, Mexico and England, where 47%, 39% and 35% of the population respectively are projected to be obese in 2030. Thus, the consumer are more oriented into intense work out, thereby, adjusting their work life balance, wherein manufactures are using this as a driver to penetrate the market. On the other hand, Athletes and bodybuilders are the prime consumers of sports nutrition products. However, the market studied is benefited from the rise in the number of recreational and lifestyle users. Change in lifestyle and rise in disposable incomes in countries, such as China and India, have been driving the growth of the consumer base in the market studied. Moreover, increase in awareness about the benefits of protein-based sports nutrition products, including protein hydrolysates, such as whey and soy, and active lifestyle have accelerated the growth of the market studied.



North America Holds The Major Share



Consumers in the region are continually demanding beverages that could provide sensory taste and the required nutritional benefits. While there is still a strong dominance of animal protein among the country’s population, plant protein hydrolysates, derived from soy, lentils, and beans, have been gaining high traction over the past few years. This is due to the high penetration of vegan, protein-based products in the retail market, and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with it and weight management. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) confirmation that soy protein reduces heart diseases has strongly boosted the US market. It has further increased the demand for other vegan proteins. Due to the rising popularity of these products among the sports nutrition manufacturers, key players in the region are broadening their product portfolios to cater to the rising demand.



Competitive Landscape

The global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is a fragmented one, with the major share held by major players, such as Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Royal Friesland Campina, and Kerry Group. Owing to the rising demand for nutritional and high protein food and beverages, various market players are expanding their product range in order to gain a bid in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. As part of the product promotion, players are engaging celebrities as their brand ambassadors so as toboost their publicity on social media, spread positive messages, and influence consumer sales



