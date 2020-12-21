Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Payment Market by Payment Type, Transaction Mode, End User, Purchase Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile payment refers to a payment method in which money is transferred from various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and others smart devices for purchasing a product or services. In addition, various banks and financial institutions are providing mobile payment services as it provides bank customers with convenient, fast and secure payment processing systems. Furthermore, mobile payments eliminate the need of carrying cash, credit cards and debit cards for paying for a particular product and services as well as provide a secured substitute for the cash-based transaction. In addition, various industries such as entertainment & media, transportation, BFSI and others, are rapidly adopting mobile payment services as it improves the security of the payment method and provide faster payment services, which is propelling the growth of the market.



The rise in penetration of smartphones across the globe and growth in the m-commerce industry in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, upsurge in adoption of mobile payment services in emerging countries fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising data breaches and security issues in mobile payments hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in usage of NFC, RFID and host card emulation technology in mobile payments and The rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.



The global mobile payments market is segmented on the basis of payment type, transaction mode, end user, purchase type, application and region. In terms of payment type, the market is bifurcated into proximity and remote. As per transaction mode, the market is segmented into mobile web payments, near field communication, SMS/direct carrier billing, and others. As per end user, the market is bifurcated into personal and business. In terms of purchase type, it is segmented into airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & bill payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into media & entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the mobile payments market analysis are American express company, Apple Inc., Google, LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mastercard, One97 Communications Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., PayU, Samsung and Visa Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile payments market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mobile payments market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Payment type

Proximity

Remote

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

Short Message Service (SMS)/Direct Carrier Billing

Others

By End User

Personal

Business

By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfer & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Bill Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Mobile Payment Market

3.6.1. Impact on Mobile Payment Market Size Industry

3.6.2. Change in End-user Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact Due to Covid-19

3.6.3. Framework for Solving Market Challenges Faced by Payment Providers

3.6.4. Economic Impact on Payment Mechants

3.6.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact in the Industry

3.6.6. Opportunity Analysis



Chapter 4: Mobile Payment Market by Payment Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Proximity

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Remote

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Mobile Payment Market by Transaction Mode

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mobile Web Payments

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Near Field Communication

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Sms Direct Carrier Billing

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Regional

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Mobile Payment Market by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.2. Personal

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Business

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Mobile Payment Market by Purchase Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Airtime Transfer and Top Ups

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.3. Money Transfers and Bill Payments

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.4. Merchandise and Coupons

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.5. Travel and Ticketing

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Mobile Payment Market by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Media and Entertainment

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.3. Energy and Utilities

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.4. Healthcare

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.5. Retail

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.6. Hospitality and Transportation

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Mobile Payment Market by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. American Express Company

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. Business Performance

10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Apple, Inc

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. Business Performance

10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Google LLC

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. Business Performance

10.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Jpmorgan Chase Co

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. Business Performance

10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Mastercard

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.6. Business Performance

10.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. One Communications Limited

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.6.6. Business Performance

10.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Paypal Holdings, Inc

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. Business Performance

10.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Payu

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Operating Business Segments

10.8.5. Product Portfolio

10.8.6. Business Performance

10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Samsung

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. Business Performance

10.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Visa, Inc

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Operating Business Segments

10.10.5. Product Portfolio

10.10.6. Business Performance

10.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



