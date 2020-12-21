New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999343/?utm_source=GNW

The trend of miniaturization of devices and ease to use has led to the development of handheld variants. These variants, though, are required to possess capabilities on-par or sometimes even sophisticated than the fixed ones. The ability to shrink the X-ray tube has been one of the primary drivers to achieve the development of handheld devices in this domain.?



- The increasing need for highly efficient and easy-to-use scanning systems? is driving the market. Vehicles to screen for the detection of drugs, IEDs, to name a few, are being increasingly used across the world to smuggle in a country or region. Therefore, increased need for providing X-ray images from backscatter to detect organic-based threat materials as well, in addition to metal (lead detection), in passenger vehicles, public events, and borders are gaining traction.

- The backscatter-images offers additional structures, which were otherwise indistinguishable on conventional X-ray images. The high-efficiency requirement among such handhelds depends on its usage. For instance, currently, the companies offering the technology are looking at 5-10W of the X-ray source, alternatively, with a scanning area requiring huge space to be scanned and sustained scanning for longer durations. ?

- However, high cost and need for ergonomically designed equipment? drive the market. The cost of the equipment is significantly higher due to exceptional and proprietary advantages and the presence of a consolidated market. The vendors are less, and the technology is new. The ergonomic design of the product is still not standardized. The current dimensions and weight of the product are still not appropriate for personnel to hold on for a longer duration.

- Further, amid the COVID-19 crisis, Scanna MSC has been leading the distribution of MINI Z in the United Kingdom. Similarly, Viken is vying to extend its sales by offering CBP to enhance scanning technology at southern borderland ports. However, the deployment of the same is expected to be completed by July-August 2020

- Also, several manufacturers have switched efforts to provide PPE for public safety and to those on the frontlines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The vendors of non-intrusive, handhelds are witnessing a surge in law enforcement needs for performing their daily duties. In response, Viken Detection has aggressively made available its HBI-120 in the United Kingdom, along with its accessories for reliable deep scans and under-vehicle scans.?



Key Market Trends

Customs and Border Protection Accounts for Significant Market Share



- The custom and border protection (CBP) organizations are some of the prominent end-users of handheld backscatter X-ray devices. ?The increasing occurrence of drugs, currency, explosives, arms, ammunition, and illicit trading of endangered species specimens, among other materials, is increasing worldwide. It is essential to look out for unreachable areas to scan or scrutinize the vehicle to stop this trading. Thus, handheld backscatter X-ray devices play a crucial role in identifying these vehicles to prevent these trades and improve national security.?

- Given the scale of illicit occurrences, the North American region exhibits significant backscatter technology deployments specific to this application. According to the US CBP, total enforcement actions held by the agency in Fiscal 2019 were 1,148,024. During the same period, USD 68,879,080 was seized at the US border, alone.

- The majority of narcotics make their way into the United States through its ports of entry. In 2018, 90% of the heroin, 88% of cocaine, 87% of methamphetamine, and 80% of fentanyl seized by officials were smuggled through legal crossings in the country. The regional government is increasingly relying on X-ray technology to detect such illegal drugs at these ports of entry.

- According to Drug Enforcement Administration, most fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine are trafficked across the Southwest border in the United States. But it scans only 2% of all private passenger vehicles and 16% of commercial vehicles at land borders.?

- Also, according to the US CBP, recently, it busted a drug racket. A passenger vehicle was packed with 134 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of heroin, and 4.94 pounds of fentanyl using the backscatter image technology.?

- Moreover, with the spread of Covid-19, handheld backscatter X-ray devices provide the CBF officers to scrutinize the items from the as safe distance of more than 6 feet. The addition of some accessory will provide a more in-depth scan and a broader view of inspected items, including vehicles, and even allows authorities to sweep rooms to ensure safe entry for officers.?



Asia-Pacific to Hold Significant Market Growth



- The region houses Nutech as the leading manufacturer for the production of Handheld backscatter. However, with the region’s increased investments in technology and public safety, the adoption of the same has significant potential.?

- For instance, Backscatter X-Ray Device acquired through the APSP is being used by Thai Customs to detect SALW in the country. As per Illicit Trade Report 2018, Small Arms And Light Weapons (SLAW) activities conducted by the WCO fell under the auspices of the Asia Pacific Security Project, which provided countries in the Asia Pacific region with SALW training activities. ?

- Further, the global terrorism index in 2019 suggests that in 2018, terror-related deaths in the Philippines, though declined by 9%, accounting 297 deaths, the terror-related incidents also decreased by 13% from 486 in 2017 to 424 in 2018. Despite such a fall in terrorist activity, the Philippines remained a significant Southeast Asian country to be ranked in the ten countries most impacted terrorism. ?

- Furthermore, in December 2019, an Australian Federal Police press release published has been citing the country’s largest onshore methamphetamine seizure. With approximately 1.6 tons being seized during a sea cargo inspection. The drugs were found in the vacuum-sealed packages hidden within speakers originating from Thailand. Here, the backscatter handhelds would have played a significant role as being a non-intrusive yet effective detector of such materials. The estimated street value for the drugs was approximately USD 1.2 billion.?

- Overall, the Asia-pacific region is expected to provide the most significant opportunities for the vendors in the region. With limited players housed in the region, the barriers to entry may be limited; however, the vendors would have to be backed by significant use-cases in order to win the government contracts.



Competitive Landscape

The Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market is majorly consolidated. Still, many players in the market are dedicating their R&D efforts to capture un-explored domains that are expected to cater to significant rivalry in the coming period. It is the same case with geographical expansion. Many companies are establishing an international presence, especially in countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, which is likely to provide several opportunities. Key players are Rapiscan Systems Inc. (a part of OSI Sytems Inc.)?, Viken Detection (formerly Heuresis Inc.)?, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- June 2020 - Viken Detection launched a handheld and under-vehicle x-ray system that scans vehicles for hidden cash, drugs, and weapons that may help prevent illegal drug and gun smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border. ?

- April 2020 - In order to contain the COVID-19 spread, Nuctech Company Limited has its non-contact human body security detector approved by China Civil Aviation Administration with an A-Class License. ?



