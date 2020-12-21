Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 14 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 35,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 73.5 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 4,091,498.31 divided by 409,149,831 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The new shares issued in the Private Placement will initially be issued on a separate ISIN, and will only be converted to the ordinary ISIN of the Company's shares following approval and publication of a listing prospectus. The new shares issued in the Private Placement will be delivered to Øystein Stray Spetalen in order to settle the share lending agreement entered into in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Simonsen

+47 97 17 98 21

CFO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act