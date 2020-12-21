New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Progressing Cavity Pump Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999336/?utm_source=GNW





- These are the type of positive displacement pumps where fluid travels through the pumps in small fixed-shaped cavities that move as a result of the rotor turning. These pumps are specifically designed for the volumetric flow rate proportional to the rotational rate of the pump rotor. An advantage of these progressive cavity pumps in shallow levels of shearing applied to the pumping fluid. As a result, they are also commonly used for viscous materials that are shear sensitive. The pump design also has multiple benefits that make progressive cavity pumps a desirable option for specific applications.

- Furthermore, recognizing the need for longer pump life in progressive cavity (PC) style pumps, MXQ created a unique rotor and stator profile proven extremely beneficial to the pump users. The pitch of the rotor and stator was increased while the overall diameter was decreased. One of the critical factors in determining these pumps’ overall life is the peripheral surface speed of the rotor against the stator: the rubbing velocity and these new profiles were primarily designed to reduce these rubbing velocities and increase the pump’s rotor/stator life expectancy. The testing has proved that this new profile increases the pump’s life by as much as 40% over standard profiles.

- The manufacturing of these pumps has also witnessed a combination of 3D printing technology with computer modeling, which has led toward cutting-edge development in pump design, repair, and replacement, which, in turn, is driving the market, and it may provide an opportunity for the market in the coming future. The increasing drive for energy independence has also created a window of opportunity for multiple oil recovery sectors’ innovations. New artificial lift methods, such as the progressing cavity pumping, have been successfully applied to downhole pumping applications.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, the market has witnessed a slump in demand from various enterprises operating in the end-user industries. Under such constrained circumstances, these enterprises have seen a vast decline in revenue and profits, leading to a significant cut down of employees and workers, resulting in an overall loss to industrial production activities. However, players, like Seepex Inc., have witnessed an increase in orders for spare parts. The company has also found alternative supply channels, components within their modular, and varied pump offerings.



Key Market Trends

Waste and Wastewater is Expected to Hold Major Share



- Humans and most of the industrial activities across the world primarily produce some wastewater. As the overall water demand is growing rapidly, the quantity of wastewater produced and its overall pollution load is also increasing worldwide. Factors such as rising environmental pollution, stricter government policies to regulate emissions and pollutants, and increasing focus on better management of wastewater are expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

- Generally, progressing cavity pumps provide a shallow pulsing flow. In wastewater and water treatment applications, excess sludge, untreated sewage, or concentrated slurries may be moved. The fluid’s viscosity transferred, and the lift required will affect the power and speed required, fostering the market’s growth. According to the World Water Development Report, which was published in 2019 by UN-Water, more than 2 billion people were living in countries facing high water stress, and around 4 billion people were also experiencing severe water scarcity in at least one month of a year.

- The water systems across the world are faced with a formidable threat as they live in water-scarce regions. According to the WHO, half of the global population is anticipated to live in water-stressed areas by 2025. Hence, water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is expected to increase significantly, thereby driving the market. Furthermore, these wastewater treatment plants’ modular design has also reduced the initial massive investment challenge that was faced earlier and has enabled an economical solution. These plants can readily be expanded as the wastewater flow, and, in turn, the treatment plant’s capacity requirement increases.

- The Clean Water Act (CWA) and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) are the two most important environmental laws governing the water regulations in the United States. These laws primarily require the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set the regulatory standards and approve various analytical methods to test drinking water, and wastewater discharged to the surface water. The growing global population and an increase in water usage across multiple industries are expected to promote the establishment of new water treatment plants globally, thereby enabling the growth of the sector.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share



- Asia-Pacific region is home to more than 2.1 billion urban residents, with over two-thirds estimated to live in cities by 2050. The region comprises countries with substantial Non-revenue water (NRW) losses like India (with almost 60% of revenue losses from the total water distributed) and Singapore. Such figures signify the need for water management and indicate the potential for market growth in the region. ?

- The rising number of smart cities in the region is expected to create substantial business opportunities for smart water management solution providers. Accounting for about half a million dollars, India is planning to build over 100 smart cities by 2022, which is expected to impact the total population of almost 1 billion. Also, Singapore had spent over USD 1 billion on smart city initiatives during fiscal 2019. Such smart city initiatives in the region are expected to provide enormous scope for adopting progressing cavity pumps in water management.

- With the increasing demand for such pumps, foreign players are expanding their presence in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Industrial valve manufacturing company CIRCOR opened its new 6,000 square meter plant in China. The expansion in the Weihai Economic & Technological Development Zone (ETDZ) reinforces CIRCOR’s capacity to provide strong support and foster proximity to new and extended time flow control customers and the regional supplier base. At the facility in Weihai, CIRCOR will manufacture three-screw positive displacement pumps, control valves, progressing cavity pumps, etc.

- The consumption of beer has been increasing significantly in the region. According to a study performed by Banco do Nordeste, India’s alcohol consumption was 6.23 billion liters in FY 2019. The consumption is expected to touch 6.53 billion liters in FY 2020. The increase in beer consumption can drive the market growth as progressing cavity pumps possess a strong ability to smoothly convey the viscous and abrasive media created during a brew cycle; thus, beverage companies are opting for such pumps. For instance, the Craft Beer company used progressing cavity pumps for spent grain removal.



Competitive Landscape

The progressing cavity pump market is consolidated due to the limited number of companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Schlumberger Limited, National-Oilwell Varco Inc., Xylem Inc., NETZSCH Group, PCM Group, Seepex Inc., Halliburton Company, etc.



- September 2020 - Seepex launched a progressive cavity pump with automatically adjustable stator clamping. With SCT AutoAdjust, these progressive cavity pumps are automatically adjusted to an optimal operating point with just one click from the control room or locally on-site through the company’s pump monitor via the app. The clamping between the essential conveying elements, the rotor, and stator, can also be easily adapted to the conditions in the process or the degree of wear.

- September 2020 - PCM Group developed a new digital application, Hello PCM, accessible via a QRcode stuck on the pumps, allowing access to various technical information and installing and maintaining PCM equipment. The new web application is available for all pumps in the industrial and food markets manufactured from July 1, 2020, of the following series, Progressive cavity pumps PCM Hycare, PCM EcoMoineau C, PCM EcoMoineau M, PCM EcoMoineau with the floating stator, and PCM EcoMoineau MVA, PCM IVA.



