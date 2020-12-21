Luxembourg – 21 December 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:



SIEM INDUSTRIES S.A. which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announces that it has on 18 December 2020 delivered 487,600 SUBC shares under a call option agreement entered into on 30 November 2020 with a strike price of NOK 85 per share. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. is 73,035,377. It has outstanding sold put options for 1,693,000 SUBC shares.

