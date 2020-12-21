New York City, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York based startup welleum is redefining what it means to be well, inspiring Westerners to take a comprehensive, natural approach to their health by integrating Eastern medicine into their lives. Even before the global pandemic, the rise in everything from pollution and stress to chronic health conditions was motivating Westerners to search for ways to improve their health and alleviate their conditions. With a shift toward preventative care, comprehensive wellness, and natural options, Westerners are now looking for Eastern medicinal options, even if they don’t realize it. While Eastern medicine has been practiced for thousands of years by millions of people, the information gap fueled by language and cultural differences has deterred most Americans from finding useful Eastern medicine resources to help them on their journey. welleum is filling this gap with research-based educational articles, relatable & inspirational content, and a highly curated marketplace of best-in-class products.

Newly launched welleum is devoted to integrating Eastern Medicine into the modern Western world. With a vision to become the source of all things Eastern medicine, welleum’s is on a mission to demystify the ancient practices for Westerners, prioritizing health and wellness in a proactive, natural, comprehensive way. They both inform and inspire Westerners to redefine wellness as a balanced, happy state of being in all aspects of life through incorporating Eastern medicine into everyday life.

welleum is comprised of a team of passionate business leaders, along with highly trained acupuncturists, herbalists, and other subject matter experts. Together, they summarize complex Eastern medicine wellness concepts into simple, relatable ways that can be integrated into modern life, and they support this with scientific research. welleum’s information hub covers everything from your diet and sleep to herbal remedies and seasonal adjustments. They make access to a healthier and happier you simple – providing a hub of easy-to-understand, reputable wellness content along with a marketplace of complementary Eastern medicine based products.

Jacqueline Gomez, founder and CEO of welleum explains, ‘There are Eastern medicine practices that have been scientifically proven to improve everything from chronic conditions to overall happiness, but that information is difficult to find, and what’s available is often hard to understand and/or trust. When I needed to find answers for my 8-year-old daughter’s Crohn’s management, the process was far too complicated, but in the end, the results made it worth it. I knew then that if I could create a single source of trusted, reliable and relatable information, that I could help people discover new options for living a better life. At welleum, we are not here to tell people what they should do, rather we are simply opening the door to a world that prioritizes health and wellness in a proactive, natural, comprehensive way so that others can discover a new definition of wellness.”

welleum has created a custom line of all natural, herbal tinctures that promote gut health, sleep, immunity and vitality. The initial four product tincture line was based around ancient Eastern medicine formulas that have been used for thousands of years. Bottled in hand blown glass in California, welleum uses top-notch food-grade quality herbs, applying the most stringent testing available to ensure quality and safety. Unlike Western medicines that aim to fix symptoms, these high-quality herbal concoctions are concentrated extracts designed to naturally rebalance your system.

In addition to welleum’s own line of herbal tinctures, welleum has a curated marketplace of high quality goods to compliment your journey in Eastern medicine. With a wide range of product categories to support the different aspects of life, it carries products for hygiene, meditation, mood, skin care, energy and more. welleum goes beyond diet and exercise, redefining wellness to be a balanced state in mind, body, soul, environment, relationships, and all the other ways that impact life.

While the company is delighted to inspire people to try Eastern medicine practices and products, each individual is unique and should consult with a certified herbalist, physician or other qualified healthcare professional before integrating new products or practices into their lives.



