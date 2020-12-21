New trains will support the Metro Vancouver region’s green transportation and growth strategies

Next generation 5-car trains to feature upgraded technologies and enhancements for passenger

BERLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8383488-e1f5-4e41-9b67-a18b7955edf3

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract with TransLink for 205 new rail cars for the SkyTrain network in Vancouver. The modern 5-car trains will provide additional capacity to meet the region’s current and future transportation needs. The contract is valued at $721 million CAD (565 million US, 461 million euro) and includes options for up to 400 additional rail cars.



“We value our long-term partnership with TransLink and our role in supporting the public transit system that makes Vancouver one of the world’s most livable cities,” said Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation. “The new rail cars will be designed, assembled and tested in Canada, which makes us very proud. We look forward to continuing to meet the mobility requirements of the growing Metro Vancouver region and contributing to its sustainable development.”

The new rail cars are being designed by teams at Bombardier Transportation’s North American headquarters in St-Bruno, Quebec and at Bombardier’s facilities in Kingston, Ontario. The cars will be assembled and tested in Kingston, then further tested and commissioned by Bombardier employees in Metro Vancouver.

Bombardier has been providing transit solutions to Greater Vancouver since 1986, designing and supplying the original SkyTrain system, all of the electrical and mechanical systems for its 2002 extension, and three generations of automated vehicles (Mark I, II and III). Building upon the world-class reliability and operational performance of these rail cars, the new trains will incorporate the latest in technology upgrades and enhancements including a modernized cab, a refreshed interior configuration for seating and flex areas, new bicycle racks and new passenger information screens.

Bombardier recently completed the delivery and commissioning of 56 Mark III rail cars for TransLink. Bombardier is also the operator of TransLink’s West Coast Express service which runs BOMBARDIER BiLevel commuter rail cars.

“This will be the largest fleet procurement order we’ve ever undertaken,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “These new SkyTrain cars will not only help replace our aging fleet, but also prepare Metro Vancouver’s transit system for the upcoming SkyTrain expansion. Bombardier has been selected following a thorough evaluation process and we look forward to once again working with them to renew and expand our SkyTrain fleet.”



About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier and BiLevel are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Media relations, Americas Global media relations Annick Robinson press@rail.bombardier.com +1 514 295 7261

annick.robinson@rail.bombardier.com





You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.



