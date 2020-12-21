Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices market accounted for $2.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



Competitive race among the healthcare companies and drastic surge in drug development due to the COVID-19 outbreak are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost of COVID-19 drug delivery devices is restraining the market growth.



COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices are engineered technologies for efficient drug delivery and/or release of therapeutic agents in the circulatory system and drug movement through cells and tissues for the prevention of COVID-19. Drug delivery devices control the rate at which a drug is released and the location in the body where it is released. Some systems can control both the tasks.



Based on route of administration, the parenteral segment is likely to have a huge demand. Novel biologics such as RNA and DNA-based vaccines, recombinant nano particles, and monoclonal antibodies are currently being explored in clinical trials. Such biologics can only be administered intravenously as they are degraded when given orally. Currently, about 10 potential COVID-19 vaccine candidates have entered the clinical trials, most of which are to be administered via a parenteral route of administration.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of key pharmaceutical companies. It is a developed economy with high disposable income, which enables people to choose from various advanced treatment options. In the U.S., a collaborative framework was established by an initiative named Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV).



Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices Market include AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novawax Inc, Pfizer, PharmaJet and Serum Institute of India.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dermal

5.3 Nasal

5.4 Parenteral



6 Global COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.3 Online Pharmacies

6.4 Hospital Pharmacies



7 Global COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inhalers

7.3 Needle Free Injectors

7.4 Patches

7.5 Prefilled Syringe



8 Global COVID-19 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AstraZeneca

10.2 Bharat Biotech

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.5 Moderna

10.6 Novawax Inc

10.7 Pfizer

10.8 PharmaJet

10.9 Serum Institute of India



