These features have been addressing some of the critical drawbacks of traditional ICs.?



- In the case of photonic ICs, it is estimated that the power consumed in such critical applications could be reduced by at least 50%. The frequencies that could be covered with photons are about 1,000 to 10,000 times higher than the spectrum to be covered with microelectronics. This means that using photonic ICs, end-users can achieve much higher frequencies that are far more energy-efficient when compared to traditional ICs.?

- These low-cost photonic hardware manufactured through a hybrid or monolithic process are finding great demand from end-user applications, such as data centers growing huge in capacity every year, owing to data-driven ecosystems. Furthermore, in combination with II-VI materials, silicon substrates are being used in fabricating hybrid photonic ICs, due to factors, such as high-temperature operability, as well as high mobility at room temperature, and faster transfer of electrical currents through silicon semiconductors when compared to others.?

- Also, hybrid PICs’ technical advantages are likely to continue replacing conventional, in a comprehensive range of applications. At CES 2020, SiLC Corporation demonstrated the operation of their FMCW above 200m being able to measure crosswalks at 220m and 2-inch objects at 190m. ?

- PICs have shown tremendous benefits towards data centers and cloud computing, that is, by enabling more straightforward, more reliable, and higher bandwidth communications. The overall industry has been entering into an upgrade cycle for high-speed optical connectivity within cloud data centers and telecom operators opting for 5G optical buildouts. Apart from over 50% less mass and power consumption, the PIC technology has offered a 100X size reduction with no-cost redundancy and being aperture-independent. ?

- Amid the highly integrated photonics technology, multiple players in the market studied are witnessed working on PIC-led active developments to help meet the growth in data/network traffic, especially within data centers exacerbated by responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.? Higher demand for high-speed data center interconnect has been realized by stakeholders to seek collaborations with foundry partners. Since Silicon photonics technology has been identified as support toward COVID-19 heightened situations, these massive requirements have led to increased productions.?



Key Market Trends

Data Centers? by Application to Drive the Market Growth



- The Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, streaming video, 5G, and many other trends are forcing data centers to scale exponentially. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index, annual data center internet protocol traffic is expected to surpass 20 Zettabytes (or 20x1021 bytes) by 2021.?

- In the data centers, optical links connect the server racks through a complex network of fiber optical cables. Currently, 100 Gb/s optical links that are made up of 4x25 Gb/s single channels or lanes are sustaining data traffic within the data center. These links transmit data over lengths of fiber stretching from a few meters up to 2km, with single-mode fiber the optical medium of choice for spanning large distances.?

- More likely, over the next few years, data center operators are expected to upgrade their networks to 400 Gb/s optical links (by aggregating 4x100 Gb/s lanes per link) as a step to meet the enormous demand for data. As the number of optical links within data centers will grow exponentially, these links need to be low-cost and consume as little power a/s possible, which is expected to drive the photonic IC market. ?

- In November 2020, the joint venture company formed between Universal Cables Limited India and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, called Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Private Limited, announced a 400G ready data center program for the evolution of data centers to 400G. The rapid increase in demand for online business transactions, work from home by employees, and other cloud-hosted services in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the growth of IoT (Internet of Things) applications, has accelerated the requirement for data centers to evolve into the next wave of technology 400 Gb/s optical networks, also known as 400G.?



North America to Hold a Major Market Share



- In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC) based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. For instance, in February 2019, US-based Ciena Corporation launched WaveLogic 5 Extreme system, which is capable of transmitting 800 gigabits of data per second on a single wavelength of light through up to 200 kilometers of optical fiber.?

- The growing need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region. According to Cisco Cloud Index, North America is expected to generate the most cloud traffic (7.7 ZB per year) by 2021. Such trends are expected to increase market adoption. ?

- Service providers are facing increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based services. For instance, in the US, video streaming from Netflix alone accounted for more than a third of peak internet traffic in 2018. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is likely to contribute to the market’s growth positively.?

- Multinational companies, such as IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Cisco, in the region, are working hand in hand with partners in academia, business, and the government, to develop PIC-based solutions for communications challenges.?



Competitive Landscape

The photonics integrated circuit market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

- October 2020 - POET Technologies has signed a USD 50 million Joint Venture Agreement with Sanan IC, which is the world’s leading producer of LEDs. The company has also applied for the registration of Super Photonics Xiamen Co., Ltd (“Super Photonics”). This is anticipated to offer a new generation of cost-effective, high-performance optical engines to transceiver module manufacturers, systems suppliers, data center operators, and network providers globally.

- July 2020 - Inphi Corporation, a prominent player in high-speed data movement interconnects, and NeoPhotonics Corporation announced that the companies completed the industry’s first interoperability demonstration of OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement compliant coherent transceivers, operating successfully across the C-Band over 120 km of optical fiber. Transceiver pairs consisting of Inphi’s COLORZ II with its Canopus 7nm Coherent DSP and NeoPhotonics 400ZR successfully linked. Both 400ZR coherent optics transceivers carried error-free traffic over a typical data center interconnect (DCI) link configuration at several wavelengths.?



