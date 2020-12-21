Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Connected Truck Telematics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial vehicle manufacturers have been affected by steep reductions in sales in 2020. Medium-duty truck sales have fallen by 19.2%, and heavy-duty trucks have dipped by 31.1% from 2019 levels.



This research service presents valuable market insights and strategies for TSPs, OEMs, and upcoming technology start-ups. This analysis is based on the current world scenario, the impact of the global pandemic, key market trends, and customer requirements to enable clients to overcome the present challenges and achieve sustained growth into the future.



Nationwide lockdowns and temporary stoppages in commercial transport operations have left fleets floundering, both financially and operationally. Burdened by liquidity constraints, enterprise fleets are expected to go slow on large-scale telematics implementation plans. The global connected trucks telematics market is undergoing a tectonic change in technological and business aspects.



This research presents strategies to address the current economic and market challenges and find hidden potential or market opportunities that can be converted to growth prospects. Telematics vendors will have to look for opportunities in this pandemic-affected scenario and leverage it to their advantage. TSPs will have to assess how the current market situation has impacted their business and realign their strategies by implementing immediate best practices to ensure that they can grow. Finding and leveraging potential growth opportunities will be crucial both for TSPs and fleet companies.



Although the total installed base is expected to reduce dramatically due to the pandemic, TSPs can increase their revenue from these growth services and offset their installed base revenue loss to a minimum. Most telematics solutions are poised to evolve during this pandemic to address global issues such as social distancing and health, wellness, and wellbeing.



Telematics vendors should provide extended telematics trials and expand their product portfolio with feature on-demand (FoD), HWW services, biometrics, associated services, contactless delivery, and on-demand service models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary



Growth Environment - Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market

COVID-19 Pandemic to Realign Customer Perception Towards Telematics

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Telematics Solutions - Potential Growth Areas

Other Key Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mortality Matrix - Fleet Telematics Services Impact Recovery Matrix

Scope of the Research

Growth Drivers and Restraints

3. Growth Environment

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Trucks Sales Market Forecast - By Vehicle Type

Telematics to Help Fleets Recover Faster During the Pandemic

Fleets to Invest in Telematics

Telematics Installed Base Growth Forecast - Possible Growth Scenarios

Truck Telematics to Grow Despite Pandemic

Key OEM Risk Mitigation Strategies by Region

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Start-up Companies

4. Telematics Services to Evolve Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Potential Growth Areas in the Connected Truck Telematics Market

HWW Services - Vehicle to Driver-Centric Services

Contactless Services - Social Distancing Services

Service on Demand (SOD) and Mobile Services to Grow

Point of Interest (POI) Services - Convenience to Necessity

Telematics Services to Grow During the Pandemic

20 Growth Areas for Telematics Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

5. The Road Ahead - New and Innovative Business Models

COVID-19 Pandemic to Realign Customer Perception Towards Telematics

Rise of Attractive Business Models and Payment Options

A-la-carte or On-Demand Sample Pricing Range

Popular On-Demand Solutions and Pay Per Use Model

Potential FOD Service Roadmap

Feature on Demand (FOD) Services by Feature Buckets

Case Study 1 - Open Telematics Platform is the Way Forward

Case Study 2 - A User Friendly Interface is the Next Step

6. Best Practices

Hardware Best Practices - Industry Moving Towards Platformization Strategy

Service Best Practices - Future Business Model 'A La Carte' Customized Pricing Model

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity - New Telematics Solutions for Pandemic-Affected Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2020

