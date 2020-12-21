Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Patch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable patch market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Wearable patch refers to smart medical bandages worn on the body for disease monitoring, drug delivery, diagnosis and wellbeing of a patient. The patches consist of various electronic components, such as sensors, actuators and energy storage and communication systems. They collect data at regular intervals and transmit it to the connected smartphones or health information systems (HIS).
Some of the commonly used wearable patches include sweat analyzing patches, pain-relieving patches, nicotine and alcohol detection patches and sensor patches for monitoring temperature, heart rate, blood glucose, blood pressure and oxygen levels. They are compact and flexible in nature and facilitate continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of physiological parameters and various complex electrocardiogram measurements without tethering the patient to the wired hub.
Wearable Patch Market Growth Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and hyperglycemia, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the masses is also strengthening the market growth. Wearable patches aid in the early diagnosis of ailments and are also used for tracking sports activities through fitness bands, smartwatches and HIS.
Various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized skin patches that monitor the individual's exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, pollution, pollen and humidity, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing innovative wearable cosmetic patches that can be used for melanoma therapies, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Other factors, including rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditures and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wearable patch market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wearable patch market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology and end use.
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by End Use:
Breakup by Region:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Wearable Patch Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Connected
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Regular
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End Use
7.1 Healthcare
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Fitness and Sports
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East and Africa
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Delta Electronics Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Gentag Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Insulet Corp.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Kenzen Inc.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 MTG UK Co. Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Nemaura Medical Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 UpRight Technologies Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
