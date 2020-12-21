New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smoothies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999312/?utm_source=GNW

The smoothie market is flourishing in developed and emerging regions.

- Smoothies consist of dietary fiber. Thus, they are healthier than fruit juices. The rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing demand for convenience and value are driving the demand for smoothies and smoothie bowls.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages



Smoothies, which include large servings of fruits and vegetables, are recommended as a healthy diet. Moreover, rising health consciousness among consumers and changing lifestyle and food habits, along with health benefits, are driving the smoothies market’s growth. Currently, the consumption habits of the majority of the population include skipping meals and using other snack foods as substitutes. The intake of carbohydrates, primarily when smoothies are made without sugar, is low. Thus, most of the gym trainers recommend smoothies to people who are planning to lose weight. Therefore, smoothies emerged as a perfect meal replacement products. Furthermore, they are healthier than other snack products, as well as offer good taste, convenience, and portability.



The North American Region accounts for the Majority Share in the Global Smoothies Market



The North American region accounts for the majority share in the market studied, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. In the North American region, the United States accounted for majority share, in terms of consumption of healthy ingredients, owing to the busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in the country. Moreover, rising health consciousness and busy lifestyle are driving the adoption of convenience food, primarily in countries, like India and China. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific smoothies market is expected to register healthy growth. Additionally, there is a significant increase in the demand for organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies, with added health benefits. This si expected to drive the market’s growth.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for smoothies is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Few of the most active companies in the global market include MTY Food Group, and Smoothie King, among others.



