PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal 2020 ended October 3, 2020.
Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented “Our fourth quarter performance capped off a record year for Leslie’s. Fiscal 2020 marked our 57th consecutive year of sales growth with sales surpassing $1 billion for the first time in our history. In addition to our topline performance, we also delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 14% for the year as we continued to benefit from the key attributes that differentiate Leslie’s in the advantaged pool industry. The recurring, non-discretionary nature of demand for our products, our unique and expanding capabilities, and well-developed strategies to drive market share gains, all combined to further solidify our position as the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the pool and spa industry.”
Mr. Egeck added, “Fiscal 2021 is off to a good start and was also marked by an important milestone for Leslie’s as the dedication and contributions of our team members enabled us to complete our initial public offering. We enter this next chapter with energy, excitement and a focus on driving stakeholder value. As we look ahead, we see a continuation of strong after-market industry tailwinds as we execute against our plans to increase our share of the $11 billion pool and spa market.”
Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
Recent Developments
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The Company expects the following for full year Fiscal 2021:
|Sales
|$1,155 to $1,175 million
|GAAP net income
|$82 to $92 million
|Adjusted net income
|$96 to $106 million
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$192 to $198 million
|Adjusted net income per share
|$0.50 to $0.55
|Diluted share count
|193 million
Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, December 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.
About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Comparable Sales Growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted net income per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.
Comparable Sales Growth
We measure Comparable Sales Growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable Sales is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt costs), taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and special items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.
Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and special items. Adjusted net income per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:
You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus for our IPO, filed on October 30, 2020, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete.
The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|Sales
|$
|1,112,229
|$
|928,203
|Cost of merchandise and services sold
|651,516
|548,463
|Gross profit
|460,713
|379,740
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|314,338
|258,152
|Operating income
|146,375
|121,588
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|84,098
|98,578
|Other expenses, net
|1,089
|7,453
|Total other expense
|85,187
|106,031
|Income before taxes
|61,188
|15,557
|Income tax expense
|2,627
|14,855
|Net income
|$
|58,561
|$
|702
|Net income per share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|156,500
|156,500
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Fourteen Weeks Ended
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|Sales
|$
|381,313
|$
|298,219
|Cost of merchandise and services sold
|214,678
|166,906
|Gross profit
|166,635
|131,313
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|98,587
|72,376
|Operating income
|68,048
|58,937
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|18,585
|23,937
|Other expenses, net
|179
|3,044
|Total other expense
|18,764
|26,981
|Income before taxes
|49,284
|31,956
|Income tax expense
|7,229
|31,176
|Net income
|$
|42,055
|$
|780
|Net income per share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|156,500
|156,500
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|In thousands
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|157,072
|$
|90,899
|Accounts and other receivables, net
|31,481
|33,872
|Inventories, net
|148,966
|149,729
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|34,614
|7,589
|Total current assets
|372,133
|282,089
|Property and equipment, net
|66,391
|78,506
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|177,655
|-
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|121,186
|117,724
|Deferred tax assets
|6,583
|-
|Other assets
|2,490
|1,402
|Total assets
|$
|746,438
|$
|479,721
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|92,372
|$
|68,347
|Accrued expenses
|101,167
|82,121
|Operating lease liabilities
|54,459
|-
|Income taxes payable
|1,857
|6,713
|Current portion of long-term debt
|8,341
|8,341
|Total current liabilities
|258,196
|165,522
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|1,240
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|130,234
|-
|Long-term debt, net
|1,179,550
|1,186,493
|Other long-term liabilities
|5,457
|13,823
|Total liabilities
|1,573,437
|1,367,078
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(826,999
|)
|(887,357
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|746,438
|$
|479,721
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|In thousands
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|58,561
|$
|702
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|28,925
|30,424
|Equity-based compensation
|1,785
|2,130
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts
|3,489
|3,240
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|577
|463
|Deferred income taxes
|(7,823
|)
|(754
|)
|Loss on disposition of assets
|785
|1,751
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts and other receivables
|1,813
|(5,632
|)
|Inventories
|1,762
|(3,797
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(26,912
|)
|(1,670
|)
|Other assets
|(1,070
|)
|4,518
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|39,336
|23,832
|Income taxes payable
|(4,856
|)
|2,614
|Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|7,037
|-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|103,409
|57,821
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(20,630
|)
|(27,444
|)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(6,188
|)
|(9,616
|)
|Proceeds from dispositions of fixed assets
|7
|64
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(26,811
|)
|(36,996
|)
|Financing activities
|Borrowings on revolving commitment
|238,750
|190,900
|Repayments on revolving commitment
|(238,750
|)
|(190,900
|)
|Principal payments on Term Loan
|(10,425
|)
|(6,255
|)
|Payment of dividend
|-
|(1,240
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(10,425
|)
|(7,495
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|66,173
|13,330
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|90,899
|77,569
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|157,072
|$
|90,899
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)
|Fourteen Weeks Ended
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|In thousands, except per share amounts
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|October 3, 2020
|September 28, 2019
|Net income
|$
|42,055
|$
|780
|$
|58,561
|$
|702
|Interest expense
|18,585
|23,937
|84,098
|98,578
|Income tax expense
|7,229
|31,176
|2,627
|14,855
|Depreciation and amortization expenses (a)
|8,341
|7,554
|28,925
|30,424
|Loss on disposition of assets (b)
|299
|1,339
|785
|1,751
|Management fee (c)
|1,747
|1,810
|4,900
|4,533
|Equity-based compensation expense (d)
|(8
|)
|679
|1,785
|2,130
|Mark-to-market on interest rate cap (e)
|-
|48
|22
|4,288
|Other (f)
|179
|2,589
|1,067
|2,742
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|78,427
|$
|69,912
|$
|182,770
|$
|160,003
|Net income
|$
|42,055
|$
|780
|$
|58,561
|$
|702
|Loss on disposition of assets (b)
|299
|1,339
|785
|1,751
|Management fee (c)
|1,747
|1,810
|4,900
|4,533
|Equity-based compensation expense (d)
|(8
|)
|679
|1,785
|2,130
|Mark-to-market on interest rate cap (e)
|-
|48
|22
|4,288
|Other (f)
|179
|2,589
|1,067
|2,742
|Tax effects of these adjustments (g)
|(558
|)
|(1,416
|)
|(2,147
|)
|(3,381
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|43,714
|$
|5,829
|$
|64,973
|$
|12,765
|Adjusted net income per share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|156,500
|156,500
|156,500
|156,500
|(a) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and stores which is included within the cost of merchandise and services sold line item in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|(b) Consists of loss on disposition of assets associated with store closures or the sale of property and equipment.
|(c) Represents amounts paid or accrued in connection with our management services agreement. The management services agreement terminated upon the completion of our IPO.
|(d) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation.
|(e) Includes non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of our interest rate cap agreements.
|(f) Other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items as determined by management, such as transaction related costs, personnel-related costs, legal expenses, strategic project costs, and miscellaneous costs.
|(g) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our statutory tax rate for each fiscal year.
