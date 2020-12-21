Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
December 21, 2020 at 14:00 (CET +1)
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EquusVentures LLC
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nelson, Elizabeth
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201218090644_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: US6549022043
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 107,860 Unit price: 4.06 USD
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 107,860 Volume weighted average price: 4.06 USD
