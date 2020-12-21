Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions



Managers’ transactions

December 21, 2020 at 14:00 (CET +1)



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nelson, Elizabeth

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201218090655_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: US6549022043

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 107,860 Unit price: 4.06 USD

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 107,860 Volume weighted average price: 4.06 USD

