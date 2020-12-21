Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Water Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the water treatment market.



The technologies in water treatment system have undergone significant change in recent years, with heating/boiling water for purification to reverse osmosis method of water treatment. The rising wave of new technologies such as filtration and reverse osmosis technology are creating significant potential for advanced water treatment system in various construction platforms due to increasing awareness about the importance of water purification and treatment systems.



In water treatment market, various technologies such as disinfection, filtration, distillation, reverse osmosis, water softening, adsorption, and electrolysis technologies are used in the ground water, surface water, brackish sea water desalination, rainwater harvesting, grey water treatment, and storm water treatment applications. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of water purification and treatment systems, growing health concerns, and rising disposable incomes are creating new opportunities for various water treatment system technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global water treatment by application, technology, and region.



Some of the water treatment system companies profiled in this report include Danaher Corporation, Honeywell International, Dow Chemical, Pentair, and 3M Company.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the water treatment market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in water treatment market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in water treatment market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in water treatment system? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this water treatment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this water treatment system space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Water Treatment System

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Water Treatment System Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Disinfection

4.2.2. Filtration

4.2.3. Distillation

4.2.4. Reverse Osmosis

4.2.5. Water Softening

4.2.6. Adsorption

4.2.7. Electrolysis

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Ground Water by Technology

4.3.1.1. Disinfection

4.3.1.2. Filtration

4.3.1.3. Distillation

4.3.1.4. Reverse Osmosis

4.3.1.5. Water Softening

4.3.1.6. Adsorption

4.3.1.7. Electrolysis

4.3.2. Surface Water by Technology

4.3.3. Blackish Sea Water Desalination by Technology

4.3.4. Rainwater Harvesting by Technology

4.3.5. Grey Water Treatment by Technology

4.3.6. Storm Water Treatment by Technology

4.3.7. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Water Treatment Market by Region

5.2. North American Water Treatment Market

5.2.1. United States Water Treatment Market

5.2.2. Canadian Water Treatment Market

5.2.3. Mexican Water Treatment Market

5.3. European Water Treatment Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Water Treatment Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Water Treatment Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Water Treatment Market

5.4. APAC Water Treatment Market

5.4.1. Chinese Water Treatment Market

5.4.2. Japanese Water Treatment Market

5.4.3. Indian Water Treatment Market

5.4.4. South Korean Water Treatment Market

5.5. ROW Water Treatment Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Water Treatment Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Water Treatment Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Water Treatment Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Water Treatment Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Water Treatment Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Water Treatment Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Water Treatment Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Danaher Corporation

9.2. Honeywell International

9.3. Dow Chemical

9.4. Pentair

9.5. 3M Company



