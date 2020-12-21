New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disinfectant Robot Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976778/?utm_source=GNW

- The need for disinfection robots evolved recently to reduce HAIs without incurring additional labor costs. Since disinfection robots are new to the healthcare market in many countries, processes, such as hydrogen peroxide and ultraviolet disinfection, are carried out by physical labor. For more than a decade, UV-C has been used in cleanroom environments by the pharmaceutical industry.?

- The market is mainly witnessing a trend of mobile robots able to disinfect premises with UV. The increasing demand for service robots, especially in the healthcare industry, will also bring advancement in the studied market.?According to the latest data published by IFR in September 2019, the sales value of service robots for professional use increased by 32% to USD 9.2 billion in 2018. In 2018, the professional service robots sale increased by 61% to more than 271,000 units, up from roughly 168,000 in 2017.

- With the high-profit margins, the market is also witnessing an influx of start-ups that are trying to utilize these opportunities. For instance, in May 2020, Singapore-based start-up Solubots launched a self-cleansing disinfecting robot (SDR). Another local start-up, SESTO Robotics, had also launched a dual-function autonomous mobile disinfectant robot.

- Moreover, From March 2020, Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) invested in disinfectant robots and special helmets to help keep passengers safe and prepare for a post-COVID era. They are using a mobile robot that enabled concentrated UV-C light to clean high-traffic flow areas. Other airports, such as Hong Kong and Seattle’s Paine Field, are also utilizing the same technologies.

- The growing concern due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the increasing adoption of robotic technology for hospital-acquired infection (HAI) and expanding end-user applications of disinfectant robots. Although the disinfectant robot market was steadily growing in the past, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has provided a massive impetus to the studied market as these robots can effectively disinfect hospitals using UV light to disinfect surfaces.

- UV disinfection is one of the few areas where autonomous robots are gaining market for the COVID pandemic; therefore, most of the manufacturers are implementing it. Many Start-ups, like Blue Ocean Robotics and Xenex, are supplying these kinds of robots, witnessed a massive surge in demand from hospitals, in the last 2-3 months, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Key Market Trends

High Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market Growth



- Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are a significant and increasing problem in the healthcare industry globally. Every year, millions of patients are infected, and thousands of patients die due to infections acquired during hospitalization. Furthermore, the HAIs result in additional costs for hospitals, owing to extra days spent in bed, readmissions, and reduced operational efficiency.?

- According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a survey of acute care hospitals found 1 in 25 patients has at least 1 HAI and that 75,000 deaths per year are due to HAIs. Another industrial survey also claimed that between 5 and 10% of hospital patients globally acquire a new infection while in the hospital, and millions of people die from these infections each year. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has further fuelled these possibilities; therefore, most hospitals around the world have started investing in robotic technologies to prevent these infections.

- Although the disinfecting robot technology is costly, there is a direct correlation to reducing infection risk for patients, costs for treating HAIs, and patients’ length of stay. According to the ECRI Institute’s SELECTplus pricing database, Bioquell’s Q-10 HPV system has an average price of approximately USD 47,000, the Xenex UV-C system costs approximately USD 81,000, and the TRU-D UV-C system costs USD 125,000.?

- Europe-based market vendor, Blue Ocean Robotics has also reported steady growth rate pre-COVID-19 but witnessed massive surge recently in the past few months. The company was mainly targeting HAI applications in the past in Denmark.? According to the company, in Denmark alone, the problem is so significant that 50,000 patients get a hospital-acquired infection every year, and more than 1,000 patients die as a direct consequence.



North America to Account for Major Market Share



- North America accounts for the largest share in revenue, owing to the technological advancements in that region. Moreover, the increasing demand for automated devices in healthcare and industrial facilities drives the growth of the market.

- Stringent regulation by the government in this region regarding hygiene is also a significant factor increasing the use of disinfectant robots. Furthermore, these robots help lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and lower the chances of contagious germs, which have increased their adoption in various sectors of North America.

- Moreover, the North American healthcare industry is exhibiting transformation from volume-based to value-based business. Improved quality healthcare, reduced length-of-stay in hospitals, and prevention of novel diseases further boost the market growth.

- US-based Germ Falcon is also planning to develop a robot that utilizes a UV platform for disinfecting aircraft, as commercial airlines play a direct role in the way diseases spread globally, according to the company. These instances are likely to boost the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

The disinfectant robot market is moderately fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are expanding their overall market share by launching new products, offering products with patented technologies, and creating an agreement with end users. Some of the key developments in the market are:

- May 2020 -- Vanora Robots Pvt Ltd, an India-based robotics and AI start-up, launched an unmanned robotic platform to disinfect the rooms in hospitals, schools, etc. The robot can disinfect a 140-sq.ft room in 4.6 minutes and gives full visual access to the person controlling it remotely. It also continually cleans the floor it travels on, and AI keeps it safe from wall collision damage. The company has already installed these robotic platforms in two hospitals of Mangalore and Kerala and will soon be installed in the Udupi district. The company is also working on a model that can be used to disinfect schools.

- February 2020 - Sunay Healthcare Supply collaborated with UVD Robots to help address the coronavirus in China. With Ultraviolet light (UV), the robot can disinfect and kill viruses and bacteria, effectively limiting the spread of coronavirus benefiting hospital staff by reducing their risk to infection.

- January 2020 - Blue Ocean Robotics expanded to a huge new headquarters in the southern part of the Odense due to tremendous growth in both production volume and number of employees in 2019. According to the company, the company is currently experiencing rapid commercial growth on a global scale with a high and ever-increasing demand for the company’s professional service robots, including UVD Robots.



