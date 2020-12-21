Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Tractor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Farm Tractor market accounted for $9.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid urbanization, increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry, and the growing demand for food products. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Farm tractors are the vehicles specialized in pulling farm implements and helping in a better yield of agriculture output. These are widely used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting.
By power output type, the 31Hp-100 Hp segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its extensive use in the majority of the regions around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities in countries like China and India.
Some of the key players in Farm Tractor Market include AGCO Corporation, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Caterpillar, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Escorts Group, International Tractors Limited, JCB, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Massey Ferguson Limited, SDF Group, Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG, TAFE, and Yanmar Co.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Drive Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Two-wheel Drive (2WD)
5.3 Four-wheel Drive (4WD)
6 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Mode of Operation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manual Tractor
6.3 Driverless Tractor
6.3.1 Autonomous
6.3.2 Semi-Autonomous
7 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gasoline and Diesel
7.3 Electric
8 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Power Output Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Above 300Hp
8.3 201Hp-300Hp
8.4 101Hp-200Hp
8.5 31Hp-100 Hp
8.6 &lessThan; 30 Hp
9 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wheel Tractor
9.3 Crawler Tractor
10 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Design Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tractor without CAB
10.3 Tractor with CAB
11 Global Farm Tractor Market, By System Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Without Loaders
11.3 Front Loaders
11.4 Backhoe Loaders
12 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Spraying
12.3 Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating
12.4 Planting & Fertilizing
12.5 Haying
12.6 Harvesting
13 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 AGCO Corporation
15.2 Argo Tractors S.p.A.
15.3 Caterpillar
15.4 CLAAS Group
15.5 CNH Industrial
15.6 Deere & Company
15.7 Escorts Group
15.8 International Tractors Limited
15.9 JCB
15.10 Kubota Corporation
15.11 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
15.12 Massey Ferguson Limited
15.13 SDF Group
15.14 Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG
15.15 TAFE
15.16 Yanmar Co.
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Region (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 2 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Drive Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 3 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Two-wheel Drive (2WD) (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 4 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Four-wheel Drive (4WD) (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 5 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Mode of Operation (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 6 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Manual Tractor (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 7 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Driverless Tractor (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 8 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Autonomous (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 9 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Semi-Autonomous (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 10 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Vehicle Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 11 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Gasoline and Diesel (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 12 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Electric (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 13 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Power Output Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 14 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Above 300Hp (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 15 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By 201Hp-300Hp (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 16 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By 101Hp-200Hp (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 17 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By 31Hp-100 Hp (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 18 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By &lessThan; 30 Hp (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 19 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 20 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Wheel Tractor (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 21 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Crawler Tractor (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 22 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Design Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 23 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Tractor without CAB (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 24 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Tractor with CAB (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 25 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By System Type (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 26 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Without Loaders (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 27 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Front Loaders (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 28 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Backhoe Loaders (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 29 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Application (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 30 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Spraying (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 31 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 32 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Planting & Fertilizing (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 33 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Haying (2018-2027) ($MN)
Table 34 Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook, By Harvesting (2018-2027) ($MN)
Note: Tables for North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa Regions are also represented in the same manner as above.
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mebf48
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: