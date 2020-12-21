Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic Impact with Executive and Consultant Guides 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry.
The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3.1 Newborn Screening
1.3.2 Non Invasise Pregnancy Testing
1.3.3 Predictive
1.3.4 Oncology
1.3.5 Direct to Consumer
1.3.6 Other Application
1.3.7 PCR
1.3.4 NGS
1.3.5 Cytogenetic
1.3.6 Other Technology
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab
2.1.10 Audit Body
2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market
2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
2.2.3 Newborn Screening
2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing
2.2.3 Carrier Testing
2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics
2.2.8 Forensic Testing
2.2.9 Parental Testing
2.2.10 Ancestral Testing
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market
3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of This Section
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Companies
6. Global Market Size
6.1 Global Market by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Country Market Shares
6.2 Global Market by Application
6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application
6.2.2 Chart - Application Share by Year
6.2.3 Chart - Application Segment Growth Rates
6.2.4 Chart - Application Segment Share Shifts
6.2.5 Chart - Application Segment Share Base Year
6.2.6 Chart - Application Segment Share Final Year
6.3 Global Market by Technology
6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology
6.3.2 Chart - Technology Share by Year
6.3.3 Chart - Technology Segment Growth Rates
6.3.4 Chart - Technology Segment Share Shifts
6.3.5 Chart - Technology Segment Share Base Year
6.3.6 Chart - Technology Segment Share Final Year
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Newborn Testing Market
7.1.1 Table Newborn - by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Newborn Growth
7.2 NIPT Market
7.2.1 Table NIPT - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - NIPT Growth
7.3 Predictive Testing Market
7.3.1 Table Predictive - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Predictive Growth
7.4 Oncology Testing Market
7.4.1 Table Oncology - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Oncology Growth
7.5 DTC Testing Market
7.5.1 Table DTC - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - DTC Growth
7.6 Other Testing Market
7.6.1 Table Other - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Other Growth
8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology
8.1 PCR Testing Market
8.1.1 Table PCR - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth
8.2 NGS Market
8.2.1 Table NGS - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - NGS Growth
8.3 Cytogenetic Testing Market
8.3.1 Table Cytogenetic - by Country
8.3.2 Cytogenetic - Predictive Growth
8.4 Other Testing Market
8.4.1 Table Other - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Other Growth
9. The Future of Genetic Testing
10. Appendices
