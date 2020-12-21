PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced the Company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Agile Therapeutics Investor Relations page. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

