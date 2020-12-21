eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

21 December 2020 at 2:30 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201221112815_7

Transaction date: 2020-12-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 33 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 16.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 1,462 Volume weighted average price: 16.1 EUR

eQ Plc



Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

