The publisher has been monitoring the hot stamping foils market and it is poised to grow by $124.50 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on hot stamping foils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers and demand for anti-counterfeit packaging.



The hot stamping foils market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the hot stamping foils market growth during the next few years.



The report on hot stamping foils market covers the following areas:

Hot stamping foils market sizing

Hot stamping foils market forecast

Hot stamping foils market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hot stamping foils market vendors that include API FOILMAKERS Ltd., CFC International Corp., Crown Roll Leaf Inc., ITW Specialty Films, Kolon Industries Inc., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG, MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd., Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd., Spartanics, and UNIVACCO Technology Inc.. Also, the hot stamping foils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Substrate

Plastic

Paper

Others

6. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Metallic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pigment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Holographic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

API FOILMAKERS Ltd.

CFC International Corp.

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

ITW Specialty Films

Kolon Industries Inc.

LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG

MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd.

Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Spartanics

UNIVACCO Technology Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd9kft

