Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the hot stamping foils market and it is poised to grow by $124.50 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on hot stamping foils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers and demand for anti-counterfeit packaging.

The hot stamping foils market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the hot stamping foils market growth during the next few years.

The report on hot stamping foils market covers the following areas:

  • Hot stamping foils market sizing
  • Hot stamping foils market forecast
  • Hot stamping foils market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hot stamping foils market vendors that include API FOILMAKERS Ltd., CFC International Corp., Crown Roll Leaf Inc., ITW Specialty Films, Kolon Industries Inc., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG, MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd., Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd., Spartanics, and UNIVACCO Technology Inc.. Also, the hot stamping foils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Substrate

  • Plastic
  • Paper
  • Others

6. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Metallic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pigment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Holographic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • API FOILMAKERS Ltd.
  • CFC International Corp.
  • Crown Roll Leaf Inc.
  • ITW Specialty Films
  • Kolon Industries Inc.
  • LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG
  • MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd.
  • Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Spartanics
  • UNIVACCO Technology Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

