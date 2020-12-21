New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999217/?utm_source=GNW

83 billion in 2019 to $1.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93.0%. The slow growth despite being launched in 2019 is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.81 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 53.64%.



The biosimilar interleukins market consists of sales of interleukin biosimilars generated by the establishments that manufacture interleukin biosimilars that are used to treat various autoimmune diseases. Interleukin is a substance derived from white blood cells that enhances infection activity and is used to fight certain types of cancer.



North America was the largest region in the interleukins market in 2019.



In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi’s position as an emerging leader in the area of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.



The biosimilar interleukins market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17; IL-23; IL-1; IL-5; IL-6; others. It is also segmented by application into psoriasis; psoriatic arthritis; rheumatoid arthritis; asthma; inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; online pharmacies; retail pharmacies; clinics; research institutes.



The regulatory framework around the approval of interleukin biosimilars hampers the growth of the market. Biosimilars are manufactured with changes in the manufacturing process impacting the physicochemical and functional properties of a biologic drug and it is impractical to create an exact copy of the biologic drug. This compels the manufacturers to demonstrate biosimilarity between interleukin biosimilar and the biologic drug to prove that there are no clinically meaningful differences. This calls for extensive comparative analytical, nonclinical, and clinical assessments to get approval from the medical authorities, thereby, increasing the cost of the approval process and restraining the growth of the market.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells. According to the British Society for Immunology report 2018, many autoimmune disorders showed a year-on-year increase in incidence at rates between 3% and 9%. In the US, there were 7.4 million people affected with psoriasis in 2017 and this number is ever increasing. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001