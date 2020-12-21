ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
14-Dec-2047,000373.8317,569,976.63
15-Dec-2055,000380.5120,928,108.30
16-Dec-2046,000385.9717,754,659.10
17-Dec-2048,000390.7518,755,782.56
18-Dec-2038,212390.1614,908,848.95

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

