MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced the appointment of Roger Medel, M.D. as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2020. With this appointment, the OPKO Health Board has 11 Directors, including seven independent Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Roger to the OPKO Health Board of Directors,” stated Dr. Phillip Frost, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO Health. “Roger brings a unique perspective based on his vast experience as a physician and as an executive growing a successful healthcare services organization. We look forward to Roger’s valuable insight and deep knowledge as we continue to execute OPKO’s strategy.”

Dr. Medel is the co-founder of MEDNAX, Inc., a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services, and has served as a Director of MEDNAX since 1979. In addition, he served as MEDNAX’s President from its founding until May 2000, then again from March 2003 until May 2004, and as its Chief Executive Officer since its founding until December 2002 then again from March 2003 until his retirement in July 2020. Under his leadership, the company grew from one small group of neonatologists managing care in one local hospital, to a group of more than 1,200 neonatologists and more than 1,000 advanced practice nurses that manages neonatology departments, including neonatal intensive care units in approximately 400 hospitals. Additionally, MEDNAX expanded into the largest group of pediatric cardiologists, pediatric intensivists and maternal fetal specialists. The company currently cares for approximately 25% of the sick and premature babies born annually in the United States.

Dr. Medel has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. since January 2016. In addition, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Miami from January 2004 to February 2012, and from June 2006 to April 2009 served on the Board of Directors of MBF Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Dr. Medel actively participates as a member of several medical and professional organizations.

