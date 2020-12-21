Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Corporation (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Company”) and BioHep Technologies Ltd. (“BioHep”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into of a letter of intent dated December 21, 2020 (the “LOI”) which sets forth, in general terms, the basic terms and conditions upon which Next Hydrogen and BioHep will combine their business operations resulting in a reverse takeover (“RTO”) of BioHep by Next Hydrogen and its shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, it is intended that Next Hydrogen and BioHep will enter into a business combination by way of a share exchange, merger, amalgamation, arrangement, or other similar form of transaction (collectively, the forgoing with any related transaction, the “Transaction”) which will result in Next Hydrogen becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of BioHep. The final structure of the business combination is subject to receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice and will be agreed to pursuant to definitive transaction documents expected to be executed in the short term. The LOI provides that the Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of BioHep by Next Hydrogen and its shareholders. The issuer resulting from the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) will carry on the business currently carried on by Next Hydrogen.

The LOI contemplates that the aggregate purchase price payable by BioHep for all the outstanding securities of Next Hydrogen will consist of the issuance of common shares of BioHep resulting in the shareholders of Next Hydrogen owning approximately 96% of the Resulting Issuer and the shareholders of BioHep owning approximately 4% of the Resulting Issuer. It is anticipated that upon completion of the Transaction the board and management team of the Resulting Issuer will be comprised of at least three directors, all of whom will be nominated by Next Hydrogen.

When a definitive agreement between BioHep, Next Hydrogen and the Next Hydrogen shareholders is executed, BioHep and Next Hydrogen will issue a subsequent press release containing the details of the definitive agreement and additional terms of the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, receiving all required shareholder, regulatory, and other approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Private Placement

In advance of the Transaction, Next Hydrogen is pleased to announce that it plans to complete an equity financing on a private placement basis. The Common Shares will first be offered to existing shareholders of the Corporation in accordance with their pre-emptive rights and is expected to close on or around January 6, 2021.

Further Information

BioHep and Next Hydrogen will provide further details in respect of the Transaction in due course by way of press release. BioHep will make available all information including financial information as required by applicable regulatory authorities and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, the required disclosure.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Listing Application to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of BioHep and Next Hydrogen should be considered highly speculative.

