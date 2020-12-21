PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) (NYSE: CKH) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On December 7, 2020, SEACOR announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) to take the company private. Under the terms of the agreement, AIP plans to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SEACOR common stock for $41.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, SEACOR’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether SEACOR’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws in connection with the agreement to sell the company to AIP at $41.50 per share. On behalf of investors, Kaskela Law may seek additional consideration for SEACOR shareholders and/or the disclosure of additional material information about the proposed transaction.

SEACOR shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/seacor-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and option.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.