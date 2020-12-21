MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makila (makila.ai), a company specializing in simulation and predictive analysis solutions, founded in Montreal and operating a Paris office since 2018, is proud to announce a first round of institutional financing led by the Canadian venture capital arm of Crédit Mutuel Equity (formerly CIC Capital Ventures).



“We’re delighted to welcome an investor of Crédit Mutuel Equity’s calibre. In addition to its financial support, we can count on its extensive network and in-depth knowledge of the technology sector, which constitute undeniable assets for our expansion in North America and Europe,” said Alain Latry, Makila’s President and founder. “This investment will also allow us to enhance our solutions, so that a larger number of clients can obtain a better understanding of their data to make better business decisions. We aim to become a highly innovative company recognized worldwide as a creator of inspiring solutions in response to major business transformation challenges.”

“The essence of digital transformation is getting data to reveal their secrets; the financial and human resources departments of large organizations are therefore becoming more aware of the potential of predictive analysis for strategic planning. Makila’s seasoned team quickly demonstrated its ability to convince multinationals of the merits of its solution,” said Ludovic André, Managing Director, Venture Capital, Crédit Mutuel Equity. “We intend to be a value-added partner for Makila so that it can continue to accelerate its marketing phase on both sides of the Atlantic, while consolidating its competitive advantage.”

Using all artificial intelligence levers, Makila offers business solutions based on multisource data related to financial, human and operational functions. Data analysis and modelling enable Makila to generate concrete, relevant information for better decision making. Makila’s solution covers all aspects of simulations and predictive analysis related to a company’s financial health, commercial performance, commissions, staffing, compensation, professional equality and payroll.

Major partners

Makila is supported by the governments of Quebec and Canada in the development and integration of artificial intelligence into its solutions, which are intended primarily for large corporations and public organizations. Support from the Centre de recherche informatique de Montréal (CRIM) also enables Makila to advance its artificial intelligence innovations.

Its partnerships with organizations such as Alixio and Sopra HR in Europe, Labranche Therrien Daoust Lefrançois (LTDL), Sage Consulting and L’effet A in Canada allow it to meet the highest level of client requirements.

Makila already has a list of major clients in Canada and Europe, including the Société des alcools du Québec, Walmart’s franchised pharmacy network, Disneyland Paris, Groupe BPCE and Crédit Agricole Group.

A journey guided by diversity, inclusion and economic prosperity

Since its inception, Makila has been committed to advancing and recognizing diversity and inclusion to enhance economic prosperity for clients from coast to coast.

In 2019, Makila launched its first offering in France to help companies achieve their professional equity goals and then pursued its R&D to officially launch its predictive analysis platform for financial data and human resources in order to help companies use artificial intelligence to make strategic decisions.

About Makila

With operations in Canada and France, Makila offers organizations simulation and predictive analysis solutions using multisource data and incorporating all artificial intelligence levers.

The Company was founded in 2018 in Montreal by Alain Latry, a renowned information technology manager and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience, and Marcel Messier, a seasoned engineer with extensive operational experience at various telecommunications companies over a career spanning more than 30 years. The founders are supported by an international team of experts specializing in artificial intelligence, user experience, data security and governance, and cloud technology.

About Crédit Mutuel Equity

Crédit Mutuel Equity is the private equity subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and carries out venture capital, growth capital and buyout activities.

Crédit Mutuel Equity supports business leaders at all stages of their companies’ development, from seed phase to buyout, by providing them with the means and the time required to implement their transformational projects. Crédit Mutuel Equity brings together a network of over 350 business leaders and entrepreneurs who share similar convictions and can benefit from one another’s experience, no matter the nature of their projects. Using its own funds (€3.0 billion), Crédit Mutuel Equity makes investments tailored to the time horizons and growth strategies of the companies in which it invests, whether in France, Canada, the United States, Germany or Switzerland.

About Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale

As one of France’s leading bankinsurers, with almost 4,400 points of sale serving 26.9 million customers, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale offers a diverse range of services to private individuals, professionals and companies of all sizes. With €47.5 billion of equity capital and a CET1 ratio of 17.1% as at June 30, 2020, it is one of Europe’s most solid banking groups.

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale comprises the Centre Est Europe (Strasbourg), Sud-Est (Lyon), Ile-de-France (Paris), Savoie-Mont Blanc (Annecy), Midi-Atlantique (Toulouse), Loire-Atlantique et Centre-Ouest (Nantes), Centre (Orléans), Normandie (Caen), Dauphiné-Vivarais (Valence), Méditerranéen (Marseille) and Anjou (Angers) federations. Massif Central (Clermont-Ferrand) and Antilles-Guyane (Fort-de-France) federations will join it on January 1, 2020. Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale also encompasses Caisse Fédérale de Crédit Mutuel, Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM) and all its subsidiaries, in particular CIC, Euro-Information, Assurances du Crédit Mutuel (ACM), Targobank, Cofidis, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel (BECM) and CIC Iberbanco.

More info on creditmutuel.fr.

