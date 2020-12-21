Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive refinish coatings market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Automotive refinish coatings refer to polyurethane, acrylics or alkyd-based coatings used by vehicle body shops and repair centers. These coatings are applied to new/old passenger and commercial vehicles to cover up the damages on the body caused by extreme temperatures, accidents and impact from stones. Some of the commonly used refinish coatings include primer, filler, topcoat, basecoat and activator or hardener coatings. They are either solvent-borne, water-borne or ultraviolet (UV) cured. Among these, water-borne coatings have lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than solvent-borne variants, thereby making them highly effective for all automobiles.
The growing automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing number of road accidents and collisions has resulted in the rising requirement for repair and maintenance activities, thereby stimulating the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in consumer preference toward customized aftermarket modifications of the vehicles. Automotive refining coatings offer improved aesthetic appeal, surface protection and resistance to heat, temperature and corrosion.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly refinish coatings, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These coatings are manufactured using organic chemicals and have a custom color, faster cure time and minimal VOC emissions. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the growing demand for recreational vehicles, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive refinish coatings market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive refinish coatings market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, resin type, product type, technology and vehicle type.
Breakup by Resin Type:
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Resin Type
6.1 Polyurethane
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Alkyd
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Acrylic
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Primer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Basecoat
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Activator
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Filler
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Topcoat
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Solvent-borne
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Water-borne
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 UV-cured
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial Vehicles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 BASF SE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Clariant AG
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 KCC Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 PPG Industries Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
