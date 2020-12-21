Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval Combat Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the naval combat systems market and it is poised to grow by $7.56 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on naval combat systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the greater focus on ISR operations, increasing demand for unmanned underwater vehicle and aggressive expansion of China's naval fleets in critical regions.



The naval combat systems market analysis includes product segment, platform segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the open architecture combat management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the naval combat systems market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of naval combat system into unmanned aerial vehicles and adoption of innovative approach to naval procurement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on naval combat systems market covers the following areas:

Naval combat systems market sizing

Naval combat systems market forecast

Naval combat systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading naval combat systems market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. Also, the naval combat systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Scope of the report

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Currency conversion rates for US$

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

C4ISR systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronic warfare systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market segmentation by Platform

Surface-based naval combat systems

Underwater-based naval combat systems

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Safran SA

Thales Group

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

