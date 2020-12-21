Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval Combat Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the naval combat systems market and it is poised to grow by $7.56 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on naval combat systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the greater focus on ISR operations, increasing demand for unmanned underwater vehicle and aggressive expansion of China's naval fleets in critical regions.

The naval combat systems market analysis includes product segment, platform segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the open architecture combat management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the naval combat systems market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of naval combat system into unmanned aerial vehicles and adoption of innovative approach to naval procurement will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on naval combat systems market covers the following areas:

  • Naval combat systems market sizing
  • Naval combat systems market forecast
  • Naval combat systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading naval combat systems market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group. Also, the naval combat systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Scope of the report
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • C4ISR systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electronic warfare systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market segmentation by Platform

  • Surface-based naval combat systems
  • Underwater-based naval combat systems

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Saab AB
  • Safran SA
  • Thales Group

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

