The sudden thrust in consumption of sanitizer resulted in local players and private label brands to swap the market from key players plugging the demand and supply gap.

- Additionally, usage convenience served by sanitizers over handwashes has drawn a substantial consumer base in recent past, majorly augmenting the sales of gel-type sanitizers. Moreover, since early 2020, online platform emerged as the surprise box, as sales through the channel went exceedingly well in the region.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Online Retail Sales



Online retailing emerged as the foremost contributors to the sales of hand sanitizer, right after the global pandemic turned dominant over healthcare industry in the region. The consumer amid stock hoarding approached online platforms that not only met consumer’s demand but also facilitated their idea of minimal social exposure. However, with the increase in demand for sanitizers, soon the retail prices skyrocketed following scarcity in supply and mostly retailers going out of stock. As a result, many online stores like E-Bay in some countries of the region banned the sale of hand sanitizers claiming prices on some listings labelled so high as to be illegal. Following the ban, manufacturers like Del Zio switched their operations over to Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, in order to continue their sales through the channel.



The United States Drives the Regional Market



The United States owing to its larger consumer base and heavy consumption holds largest share in the regional market. Moreover, pushed by high demands due to COVID 19, the country witnessed triple digit growth rate in over past few months. The country experienced the hardest hit of the disease with maximum number of infected cases diagnosed and proportionate highest death rates recorded, globally. As a result, the Americans virally spent on precautionary measures like sanitizers, hand soaps, immunity supplements etc., resulting in exponential growth in consumption of the same. Nonetheless, owing to the consumers stocking up hand sanitizers for their use, grocery chains like H-E-B reportedly stated to limit customers to four hand sanitizers, wipes or similar items per purchase.



Competitive Landscape

North America Hand Sanitizer market is highly consolidated among few major players with Reckitt Benckiser and Henkel AG & Company cornering major share in the market. These players owing to their robust portfolios, offering products in professional markets like hospitals and kitchens, experience substantial volume sales, hence claiming their large shares in the market. Companies offering hand sanitizer are also adopting various strategies like asset purchases, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures/collaborations, R&D efforts, investments, and new product launches to garner market dominance.



