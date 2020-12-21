New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ADHESIVES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999233/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

An adhesive is characterized by a compound that adheres and bonds two or more substances together.Adhesives are typically produced from natural and synthetic resources.



Since numerous modern adhesives are very strong, they are becoming vital for their utility across the construction and automotive industries. Moreover, they exhibit similar characteristics and perform similar roles, as well.

The majority of professionals in the field of construction believe that the use of adhesives within the industry entails the potential of revolutionizing engineering.For instance, construction firms can minimize the impact of natural disasters, such as an earthquake, by drastically reducing the building’s weight.



As a result, adhesives are capable of changing the designs of modern building structures, especially in areas susceptible to natural disasters. The global construction market also observes significant momentum, in terms of mitigating the sluggish economic growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global adhesives market growth is analyzed by assessing the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing adhesives’ consumer, worldwide, owing to the surging demand for adhesives, across the region.



Moreover, key players actively invest in research endeavors, in order to manufacture eco-friendly products and use them across several end-users. The region’s predominant application scopes include sectors, such as, footwear, furniture, automotive, and construction, among others.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market is fairly fragmented and intense, since multiple players, globally, manufacture, and commercialize adhesives. Moreover, companies often engage in technologically-driven projects, aiming to acknowledge the competitive market challenges regarding cost reduction and product quality.

Some of the distinguished players operating in the market are, Hexcel Corporation, 3M Company, HB Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Sika AG, etc.



