The increasing obesity and sedentary lifestyle are among the factors expected to contribute to market growth.



Sports, athletics, and gymnastics have their share of major injuries.The flexibility of joints and muscles plays a crucial role in aiding the performance during such activities.



The constant wear-and-tear of muscles, and the accidents & risks associated with activities, subject the athletes to orthopedic injuries, including stress fractures, tearing or stretching of internal structures, and chronic pain.Sports injuries like loose bone & cartilage and torn cartilage & ligament can be treated using cartilage restoration procedures.



The increasing sports-related injuries are anticipated to propel market growth. However, the high costs associated with and the lack of a favorable regulatory environment can hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global cartilage repair market includes the analysis of the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth in the global market.



The expectant market prospects are accredited to the increasing demand for orthopedic devices and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases leading to bone & joint ailments.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is high among the market players in their specific segments.Some of the well-established players in the market are Conmed Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, B.



Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrex Inc, Cryolife Inc, etc.



