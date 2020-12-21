New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIGITAL INK MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999243/?utm_source=GNW

The growing demand for 3D printing, the rising demand from packaging inks, and the developing printing methods, are driving the global market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Digital ink is a technology the enables digital representation of handwriting in its natural form.Handwriting can be converted to standard text using handwriting recognition technology.



Also, drawings can be customized with software. 3D printing is preferred widely in medical, manufacturing, sociocultural, and industrial sectors, rendering 3D printing a successful commercial technology. Fashion designers experiment with 3D-printed dresses, shoes, and t-shirts. Also, several companies are printing consumer grade eyewear. Moreover, 3D technology finds applications in the virtual planning of surgery and guidance, including craniomaxillofacial reconstruction and joint replacement. The thriving 3D printing technology and the increasing advancements in the use of digital textile printing inks in 3D printing are set to influence market growth. However, the high costs are projected to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global digital ink market is geographically segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of world for growth assessment.The Asia Pacific is evaluated to be the region with the highest CAGR in terms of revenue and volume by 2028.



This is due to the rising industrial development and the presence of developing countries like India and China.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

With industrial rivalry expected to be moderate, the new product development and cost effective manufacturing are projected to remain crucial for success for the market players. Flint Group, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Dover Corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd, etc., are among the major players in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. DIC CORPORATION

2. DOVER CORPORATION

3. DU PONT

4. FLINT GROUP

5. MARABU GMBH & CO KG

6. NAZDAR INK TECHNOLOGIES

7. SAKATA INX CORPORATION

8. TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO LTD

9. WIKOFF COLOR CORPORATION

10. ZHUHAI PRINT-RITE NEW MATERIALS CORPORATION LIMITED (PMZ)

11. ALPHACHEM CO LTD (INKMATE)

12. AGFA-GEVAERT NV (AGFA)

13. ENCRES DUBUIT

14. INKTEC

15. REDGAINT INC (INKRANG)

16. SHENZHEN INKBANK GRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (INKBANK

17. THREE ROYAL CHEMICAL CO LTD

18. TONGJOU CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD (TONGJOU)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001