NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable
Date

Ordinary
Income

Short
Term
Capital
Gains

Long Term
Capital
Gains

Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.10750$0.00000$0.00000$0.10750
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
CEWWisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.11807$0.00000$0.00000$0.11807
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.04913$0.00000$0.00000$0.04913
CYBWisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.11183$0.00000$0.00000$0.11183
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.34338$0.00000$0.00000$0.34338
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.31327$0.00000$0.00000$0.31327
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.29271$0.00000$0.00000$0.29271
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.45533$0.00000$0.00000$0.45533
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.32907$0.00000$0.00000$0.32907
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.94379$0.00000$0.00000$0.94379
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.11350$0.00000$0.00000$0.11350
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.48751$0.00000$0.00000$0.48751
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.63000$0.00000$0.00000$0.63000
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.40050$0.00000$0.00000$0.40050
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.36000$0.00000$0.00000$0.36000
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.45847$0.00000$0.00000$0.45847
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.32456$0.00000$0.00000$0.32456
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.32044$0.00000$0.00000$0.32044
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.22000$0.00000$0.00000$0.22000
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.33300$0.00000$0.00000$0.33300
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.76036$0.00000$0.00000$0.76036
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.40500$0.00000$0.00000$0.40500
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.34550$0.00000$0.00000$0.34550
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.50500$0.00000$0.00000$0.50500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.33373$0.00000$0.00000$0.33373
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.17911$0.00000$0.00000$0.17911
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.25368$0.00000$0.00000$0.25368
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.79231$0.00000$0.00000$0.79231
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.54358$0.00000$0.00000$0.54358
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.14755$0.00000$0.00000$0.14755
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.20500$0.00000$0.00000$0.20500
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.09354$0.00000$0.00000$0.09354
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.08070$0.00000$0.00000$0.08070
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.19974$0.00000$0.00000$0.19974
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.11075$0.00000$0.00000$0.11075
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.18409$0.00000$0.00000$0.18409
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.30604$0.00000$0.00000$0.30604
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.37063$0.00000$0.00000$0.37063
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.35396$0.00000$0.00000$0.35396
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.19005$0.00000$0.00000$0.19005
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.01497$0.00000$0.00000$0.01497
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.07750$0.00000$0.00000$0.07750
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.11530$0.00000$0.00000$0.11530
PLATWisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.04743$0.00000$0.00000$0.04743
PUTWWisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.40859$0.00000$0.00000$0.40859
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.53610$0.00000$0.00000$0.53610
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.15280$0.00000$0.00000$0.15280
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.15754$0.00000$0.00000$0.15754
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.14277$0.00000$0.00000$0.14277
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.06250$0.00000$0.00000$0.06250
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.05500$0.00000$0.00000$0.05500
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.17260$0.00000$0.00000$0.17260
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.00100$0.00000$0.00000$0.00100
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.09646$0.00000$0.00000$0.09646
WCLDWisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.19750$0.00000$0.00000$0.19750
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.10250$0.00000$0.00000$0.10250
WTMFWisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.17284$0.00000$0.00000$0.17284
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/21/202012/22/202012/24/2020$0.14942$0.00000$0.00000$0.14942

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $67 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

