NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable

Date



Ordinary

Income



Short

Term

Capital

Gains



Long Term

Capital

Gains



Total Rate

Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.10750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.10750 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500 CEW WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11807 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11807 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.04913 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04913 CYB WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11183 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11183 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.34338 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.34338 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.31327 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.31327 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.29271 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.29271 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.45533 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45533 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32907 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32907 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.94379 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.94379 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11350 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11350 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15500 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.48751 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.48751 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.63000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.63000 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40050 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40050 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.36000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36000 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.45847 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45847 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32456 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32456 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32044 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32044 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.22000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22000 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.33300 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33300 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.76036 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.76036 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40500 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.34550 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.34550 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.50500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.50500 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.33373 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33373 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17911 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17911 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.25368 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.25368 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.79231 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.79231 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.54358 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.54358 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14755 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14755 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.20500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20500 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09354 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09354 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.08070 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08070 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19974 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19974 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11075 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11075 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.18409 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18409 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.30604 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.30604 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.37063 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.37063 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09000 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.35396 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.35396 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19005 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19005 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.01497 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.01497 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.07750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07750 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11530 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11530 PLAT WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.04743 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04743 PUTW WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40859 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40859 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.53610 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.53610 RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15280 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15280 RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15754 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15754 RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14277 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14277 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.24500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.24500 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.06250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06250 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.05500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05500 USDU WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17260 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17260 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.00100 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00100 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09646 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09646 WCLD WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19750 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.10250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.10250 WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17284 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17284 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14942 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14942

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $67 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20201216-0097

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com wisdomtree@fullyvested.com