Company Expects to Achieve Record Annual Revenue for 2020
Record Revenue Fueled in Part by Two $1 Million-Plus Exclusive Distribution Contracts for the Company’s Disinfection and Windshield Strengthening Products
HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today provided a 2020 year in review including operational highlights molded by the Company’s strategic decision at the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic to separate its business lines and establish two divisions: C-Bond Transportation Solutions and C-Bond Safety Solutions.
This pivot and delineation of the Company’s businesses helped it forge new partnerships and increase distribution opportunities, including the expansion of its product lines to include new products to help in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
2020 Highlights
C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group 2020 Highlights
C-Bond Safety Solutions Group 2020 Highlights
“We are extremely proud of all we accomplished during 2020, which was a year that brought multiple challenges to businesses across the world,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “With the pivot we made in March, not only have we successfully augmented our product offering to address safety issues brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic, we strengthened our balance sheet and better positioned our business for the future.
“We are excited to see the foundational progress we made in 2020 continue to bear fruit in 2021 and beyond for both the Transportation Solutions Group with the expansion of the C-Bond nanoShield distribution network and addition of MB-10 Tablets, and the Safety Solutions Group, with new development initiatives and ongoing installations of our best-in-class window film solutions,” continued Silverman. “We are confident that we will be able to monetize this progress with our broader nanoproduct portfolio offering, exclusive distribution agreements, and other new commercialization partners to bring value to shareholders.”
About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we will generate record revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2020; the likelihood that with the pivot we made in March we have better positioned our business for the future; the likelihood that our efforts will continue to bear fruit in 2021 and beyond for both the Transportation Solutions Group, and the Safety Solutions Group; the likelihood that we will be able to monetize this progress with our broader nanoproduct portfolio offering, exclusive distribution agreements, and other new commercialization partners to bring value to shareholders; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
