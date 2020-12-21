Premier Investor Resource Provides Fresh Look at Small and Micro-Cap Companies Focused on Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Investors Prism (PRISM), a premier investment resource tracking small and micro-cap companies, launched in New York today. PRISM will deliver up-to-the-minute coverage and content to support the investment decisions of subscribers following companies across a diverse spectrum of innovative industries.

PRISM covers the leading growth stocks to watch, including those in the biotech, medtech, digital economy and clean energy industries, among others. The PRISM website will be regularly updated with new indexes to highlight the most relevant and dynamic market sectors.

Investor interest in micro-cap stocks has notably increased in 2020 as the pandemic has influenced market attitudes and investor behavior. These stocks have been attractive to both growth and value investors seeking an opportunity to turn risk into potential reward. Analysts are increasingly recommending investment in micro-cap stocks as they have outperformed the S&P Growth Index as well as the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index this year.

PRISM’s market news, in-depth coverage and essential insight for investors can be accessed at www.investorsprism.com/ or via Twitter @investorsprism.

About Investors Prism

Founded in 2020 as a fresh approach to delivering up-to-the-minute, unbiased market insight and company news to investors, Investors Prism’s (PRISM) stock indexes track small and micro-cap companies across industries including life sciences, medical devices, medtech, diagnostics, genomics, biotechnology and the digital economy. PRISM can be accessed at: https://investorsprism.com/



