HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), is entering the defense security market with a newly designed solution.

The new solution – Proxy-In-a-Box - allows law enforcement and other entities in the homeland security market to enjoy NetNut’s unique network capability and have a solution that can be installed completely on premise. The solution enables these organizations to have full control over the way their data is being managed and ensures maximum security and transparency while using the network.

Proxy-In-a-Box allows collection of alternative data. This is the undiscovered data which is not within the traditional data sources (such as social media) and is compiled from various sources. When applying specific analytics on this compiled data, it can cater additional data-driven information that was previously unknown and provide valuable insights with respect to predictive capabilities or behaviors. According to recent report, the global alternative data market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1% from 2020 to 20271.

_______________



﻿1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/alternative-data-market



NetNut has recently recruited two new managers with extensive experience in the industry and has completed the design of a special configuration of its proxy solution for this industry.

“We found that for such organizations, the ability to fully host the entire access network within their premise is highly important, and as a result, we have designed the solution around these needs. NetNut network's unique characteristics and the fact it is not relying only on third party end users’ devices, which are completely un-controlled for routing our customers’ traffic, allows us to offer this exclusive solution for the customers in this important market,” said Barak Avitbul, NetNut’s CEO.

“The immediate reaction we received for this product is very positive, and we expect the positive feedback to yield in gains to NetNut” added Mr. Avitbul.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats.

Safe-T's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages and the potential of NetNut’s new solution - Proxy-In-a-Box, the size and trends of the Alternative Data market, and the expectation that the new solution will attract positive feedback and yield in gains to NetNut. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Gary Guyton

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com













