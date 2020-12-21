Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Apparel - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sports Apparel market accounted for $179.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $313.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growth in health awareness, increase in adoption of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga among consumers, and rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward health and fitness. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to make these apparels restrain the market growth.



Sports apparel are clothes worn during strenuous physical activities such as during workout sessions or while playing sports. They are designed in a way that provides comfort and agility while performing physical movements. Sports apparel are made using breathable material that allows sweat to evaporate faster, helping the person wearing it remain fresh for longer.



Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are some of the most commonly used fabrics in the production of these clothing. Initially, the sports apparel was mostly worn by athletes but, with time, it became quite common with regular gym-goers and other non-athletes.



By end user, the women segment is expected to have considerable market growth throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing participation of women in sports coupled with increased frequency of product launch, which directly caters the demand for women's apparel.



On the basis of geography, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to improving living standards and rising disposable income especially in China and India. The increasing appetite for foreign brands, and rising disposable income, coupled with the desire to lead improved lifestyles are expected to positively impact the demand for sports apparel in the region. China, backed by government initiatives to encourage active participation in sports, is leading the market in the region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 E-commerce

5.3 Independent Sports Outlet

5.4 Franchised Sports Outlet

5.5 Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

5.6 Modern Trade Channels

5.7 Direct to Customer Online Channel

5.8 Retail Stores

5.8.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.8.2 Factory/Brand Outlets

5.8.3 Discount Stores

5.8.4 Showrooms

5.9 Specialty Stores

5.10 Online Stores/Platforms



6 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Socks

6.3 Surf & Swimwear

6.4 Tops & T-Shirts

6.5 Hoodies & Sweatshirts

6.6 Pants & Tights

6.7 Shorts

6.8 Jackets & Vests

6.9 Coat

6.10 Shirt

6.11 Skirts



7 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Sport

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Basketball

7.3 Soccer

7.4 Baseball

7.5 Football

7.6 Runner

7.7 Outdoor



8 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Price Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 $0-$50

8.3 $50-$100

8.4 $100-$200

8.5 Above $200



9 Global Sports Apparel Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Men

9.3 Women

9.4 Children



10 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Amateur Sport

10.3 Professional Athletic



11 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Fibre

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Lycra/Elastane

11.3 Goretex

11.4 Nylon

11.5 Polyester

11.6 Cotton



12 Global Sports Apparel Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Puma SE

14.2 Under Armour, Inc.

14.3 Umbro Ltd.

14.4 Skechers USA

14.5 Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

14.6 Fila, Inc

14.7 Adidas AG

14.8 Nike, Inc.

14.9 ASICS Corporation

14.10 New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.

14.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

14.12 Columbia Sportswear Company

14.13 Yonex Co., Ltd.

14.14 Billabong International Limited

14.15 Li Ning Company Limited

14.16 VF Corporation

14.17 Jockey International

14.18 Everlast Worldwide Inc.



