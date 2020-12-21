Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Transportation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation market accounted for $287.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $424.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



Technological developments and the adoption of diversified last mile services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the fluctuation in prices of fuel is hampering the market growth.



Last mile delivery transportation is defined as the shipping of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. The final delivery destination is typically a personal residence. The focus of last mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible. Last mile logistics has become a popular area of interest for retailers due to the growing demand for fully integrated omnichannel retailing.



Based on the cargo type, the dry goods segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in volume of import of industry and manufacturing raw materials and export and import of food and pharmaceuticals. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the enhancement in road network transport, and inclination toward development of industries over the years in this region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medium Duty Vehicle

5.3 Light Duty Vehicle

5.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle



6 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Cargo Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Postal Goods

6.3 Liquid Goods

6.4 Dry Goods



7 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

7.3 Hi-Tech Product Industries

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.5 Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

7.6 Chemical



8 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cargo Carriers Limited

10.2 CEVA Logistics

10.3 CJ Logistics Corporation

10.4 Concargo Private Limited

10.5 DB SCHENKER

10.6 DHL Global Forwarding

10.7 FedEx Corporation

10.8 Interlogix Pty. Ltd

10.9 J&J Global Limited

10.10 KART

10.11 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

10.12 Kintetsu World Express

10.13 KUEHNE + NAGEL

10.14 Nippon Express

10.15 Procet Freight

10.16 Swift Transport

10.17 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings

10.18 TNT Express

10.19 Transtech Logistics

10.20 Tuma Transport

10.21 United Parcel Service Inc

10.22 Yamato Transport Co. Ltd



