Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation market accounted for $287.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $424.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Technological developments and the adoption of diversified last mile services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the fluctuation in prices of fuel is hampering the market growth.
Last mile delivery transportation is defined as the shipping of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. The final delivery destination is typically a personal residence. The focus of last mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible. Last mile logistics has become a popular area of interest for retailers due to the growing demand for fully integrated omnichannel retailing.
Based on the cargo type, the dry goods segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in volume of import of industry and manufacturing raw materials and export and import of food and pharmaceuticals. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the enhancement in road network transport, and inclination toward development of industries over the years in this region.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Medium Duty Vehicle
5.3 Light Duty Vehicle
5.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle
6 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Cargo Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Postal Goods
6.3 Liquid Goods
6.4 Dry Goods
7 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
7.3 Hi-Tech Product Industries
7.4 Food & Beverage
7.5 Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
7.6 Chemical
8 Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Cargo Carriers Limited
10.2 CEVA Logistics
10.3 CJ Logistics Corporation
10.4 Concargo Private Limited
10.5 DB SCHENKER
10.6 DHL Global Forwarding
10.7 FedEx Corporation
10.8 Interlogix Pty. Ltd
10.9 J&J Global Limited
10.10 KART
10.11 Kerry Logistics Network Limited
10.12 Kintetsu World Express
10.13 KUEHNE + NAGEL
10.14 Nippon Express
10.15 Procet Freight
10.16 Swift Transport
10.17 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings
10.18 TNT Express
10.19 Transtech Logistics
10.20 Tuma Transport
10.21 United Parcel Service Inc
10.22 Yamato Transport Co. Ltd
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
