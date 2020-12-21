New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Guided Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Vision Guided Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$726.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vision Guided Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vision Guided Robotics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Vision Guided Robotics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vision Guided Robotics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Vision Guided Robotics Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Vision Guided Robotics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Vision Guided Robotics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vision
Guided Robotics in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Japanese Vision Guided Robotics Market in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 48: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Vision Guided Robotics in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Vision Guided Robotics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vision Guided Robotics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 59: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Vision Guided Robotics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Vision Guided Robotics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Vision Guided Robotics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Vision Guided Robotics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 75: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Vision Guided Robotics in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Vision Guided Robotics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Vision Guided Robotics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Vision Guided Robotics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Vision Guided Robotics in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Vision Guided Robotics Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 87: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 89: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 92: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Vision Guided Robotics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: