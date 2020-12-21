New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Guided Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Vision Guided Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$726.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

BitFlow, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

DENSO Robotics

FANUC America Corporation

Isra Vision AG

Omron Corporation

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Yaskawa America, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vision Guided Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vision Guided Robotics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Vision Guided Robotics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electrical and Electronics (Industry Vertical)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare and pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vision Guided Robotics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Vision Guided Robotics Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Vision Guided Robotics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Vision Guided Robotics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vision

Guided Robotics in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Vision Guided Robotics Market in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 48: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Vision Guided Robotics in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Vision Guided Robotics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vision Guided Robotics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 59: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Vision Guided Robotics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Vision Guided Robotics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Vision Guided Robotics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Vision Guided Robotics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Vision Guided Robotics in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Vision Guided Robotics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Vision Guided Robotics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Vision Guided Robotics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vision Guided Robotics in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Vision Guided Robotics Market in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: Vision Guided Robotics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 89: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2020-2027



Table 92: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Vision Guided Robotics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 101: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Vision Guided Robotics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Vision Guided Robotics Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001