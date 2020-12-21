Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Components, Services), Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), User Facility, Ownership Model, Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety) and Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DAS market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing mobile data traffic, a growing number of connected devices due to internet of things (IoT), rising consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts.



Active iDAS: The largest growing segment of the DAS market for indoor coverage



Several advantages of active iDAS over passive iDAS are the main contributors to the growth of the active iDAS market. An active DAS operates with few signal losses and is more efficient than a passive DAS as the signals are transmitted over optical fibers instead of coaxial cables. Also, inactive DAS, remote heads are easier to service due to the automatic diagnostics and alarm systems incorporated within them. An active DAS can easily be modified in terms of changing power levels and capacities in different places. Moreover, active DAS require less power to operate and are at a lower risk of passive intermodulation (PIM), which makes them the preferred option over passive DAS for various commercial applications.



Neutral-host ownership: The fastest growing segment of DAS market, by ownership model



In neutral-host models, the ownership shifts from carriers to building owners, DAS integrators, or third-party system/service providers. An independent, third-party host handles financial, legal, regulatory, and technical responsibilities, including the deployment, installation, and maintenance of the DAS system. The host who owns the system can lease system access to one or more operators. Hence, end users can benefit from a multicarrier DAS, while the host company receives exclusive rights to the system. This model is successful for deployments at large venues, such as stadiums, malls, and airports.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing geographical market between 2020 and 2025



The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China and India, and the increase in the deployment of 4G/LTE connections present opportunities for deploying DAS networks. According to the June 2020 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, data traffic in India is expected to reach 25GB per month per smartphone by 2025.



The surging number of smartphone users, rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, and growing urbanization are the major factors contributing to the DAS market's growth in this region. With the increasing adoption of technologies such as VR, AR, and the IoT, the content will become more data-intensive, which will demand seamless network connectivity and coverage. This would present a significant opportunity for the DAS market in the region.



Research Coverage



This research report segments the global DAS market based on Offering (Components and Services), Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor), User Facility (&lessThan;200 K Sq. Ft., 200 K-500 K Sq. Ft., >500 K Sq. Ft.), Ownership Model (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-host Ownership, Enterprise Ownership), Vertical (Commercial and Public Safety) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).



The global DAS market is dominated by a few globally established players such as CommScope (US), Corning (US), Axell Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom (China), and SOLiD Technologies (South Korea).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

Rising Consumer Demand for Extended Network Coverage and Uninterrupted Connectivity

Growing Number of Connected Devices due to Internet of Things

Rising Need for Spectrum Efficiency

Emerging Construction of Buildings Based on Modern and Sustainable Concepts

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Deployment of DAS

Opportunities

Growth in Requirement for Public Safety Connectivity

Increase in Commercial Space Across Asean Region

Challenges

Complexities Involved in Installing DAS

Installation Procedure for DAS as Laid Out by BICSI

Value Chain Analysis



Case Study Analysis

Healthcare

Mercy Hospital Installed Cel-Fi's Quatra to Improve Indoor Cellular Connectivity

Hatcher Station Health Clinic Improves Indoor Coverage with New DAS Solution

Commscope's Ion-E In-Building Wireless Solution

Transportation

Queen Alia International Airport's Cellular Coverage

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Cellular Coverage

Public Venues

Michigan Plaza Indoor Cellular Coverage

Torre Diamante Indoor Cellular Coverage

Mercedes-Benz Superdome and New Orleans Arena Cellular Coverage

Price Trend Analysis for DAS Deployment



Regulatory Landscape - Public Safety DAS

