ICG: Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

21 December 2020

Intermediate Capital Group plc - Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group plc announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Syncona Ltd with effect from 1 January 2021.

Investor Enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Company Secretary

Andy Lewis

Global Head of Legal & Compliance, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1334